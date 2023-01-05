By Charles Taylor · 2 min read

After Michigan lost to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl December 31st, the focus has turned to the future of head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Questions have been asked in reference to whether or not Harbaugh would make another jump from the college ranks to the NFL. After all, it is just a couple of days removed from Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper reaching out to the current Wolverines coach about their position.

On Thursday, Jim Harbaugh cleared the air about where he wants to be, well, sort of, saying, “I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023.”

Upon seeing this statement, it would be fair to ask if this clears anything up about his coaching future. If the gauge is the reaction on Twitter, people wouldn’t be surprised if this was code for Harbaugh leaving for the pros.

“Caption should have read ‘A Michigan Man if I renew…’” tweeted Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.

Kellis Robinett, a writer for the Wichita Eagle, said via tweet, “Forgot to include #notcommitted.”

Those are just two of the messages casting doubt on what Harbaugh said about his status, but the point is many believe the NFL is a distinct possibility.

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time Harbaugh left college to take a job in the NFL if that was to happen. He left Stanford to coach the San Francisco 49ers before the start of the 2011 season. After a tumultuous end to his tenure in the Bay Area, he came back to the school where he played quarterback at to coach.

Along with the Panthers, the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts have also been linked to Harbaugh for their respective head-coaching spots.

At this point, it doesn’t sound like anyone would be surprised by Harbaugh’s official next move either way.