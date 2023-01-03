By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Jim Harbaugh is reportedly expected to leave Michigan football for the NFL if offered a contract. He’s previously been linked to the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. But a recent report stated that Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has “talked” with Harbaugh about Carolina’s head coaching vacancy, per Joe Person and Will Kunkel.

There are a number of teams that could use a coach such as Jim Harbaugh. Many successful college football head coaches struggle in the NFL. However, Harbaugh has a track record of success. He previously led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl and finished with an overall winning record during his tenure with the team.

The Panthers fired Matt Rhule following a lackluster start to the season. Interim head coach Steve Wilks has reportedly received support in reference to taking over full-time head coaching duties. It would not be surprising to see the Panthers ultimately hire Wilks if Jim Harbaugh lands elsewhere.

It should be noted that nothing is set in stone at this juncture. There is still an outside chance that Harbaugh remains with Michigan. After all, Harbaugh previously said he was going to stay with the Wolverines during this past season.

“I think the people are going to be happy to know that I’ll be enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023,” Jim Harbaugh stated.

But these recent reports suggest that the head coach may have had a change of heart. We will continue to provide updates on the Harbaugh situation as they are made available.