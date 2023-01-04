By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Michigan Wolverines lost their shot at the College Football Playoff final after falling to TCU on Saturday. Rumors immediately swirled that they could also potentially lose their head coach in Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh has been speculated as a potential NFL head coaching target throughout the season as Michigan emerged as one of the college football season’s elite teams with their 13-0 record before the College Football Playoff.

The speculation finally yielded actual contact as Harbaugh was reportedly linked to the Carolina Panthers, who have a vacancy after firing Matt Rhule midway through his third season with the team. But based on the latest update from Conor Lomis and Will Kunkel of Queen City News, the talks went nowhere as things stand.

“After a conversation with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about the team’s head coaching vacancy, Jim Harbaugh tells Queen City News he expects to stay with Michigan next year.

‘Although no one knows the future, I think I will be coaching Michigan next year,’ Harbaugh said.”

Obviously, that sounds far from a convincing declaration if you’re a Michigan football fan hoping for Jim Harbaugh to stay in Ann Arbor. It has the feel of a man disappointed that he was turned down but still holding out hope that something will turn up.

Harbaugh has been vocal in the past, much more convincingly so, about his commitment to the Michigan football program. But it’s also been clear just how much higher he values a shot at the professional coaching ranks once again.

It will be an interesting next couple of months for Jim Harbaugh.