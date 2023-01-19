Jim Harbaugh briefly flirted with the idea of returning to the NFL and going for one of the several vacant head coaching jobs, but he quickly decided against that, and opted to return to Michigan for the 2023 season. It may seem like the drama would end there, but it only seems to have gotten started as a result of that decision.

Harbaugh and Michigan are at the center of an investigation from the NCAA looking to see whether they committed recruiting violations during Harbaugh’s stint as the football team’s head coach. It initially seemed like a resolution was drawing near, but after admitting to committing these violations, Harbaugh is now refusing to sign any paperwork saying he did these things, which has delayed any potential resolution.

“According to sources, Harbaugh has acknowledged his program committed four Level II violations, as the NCAA initially alleged. He has further apologized to the university that they occurred. However, he has refused to sign any document or publicly state that he was ever untruthful with the enforcement staff. The 59-year-old has maintained he didn’t recall the events when first speaking with investigators but that he was never purposefully dishonest.” – Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports

This is an interesting turn of events, as it seemed like Harbaugh and Michigan were ready to accept punishment for the Level II violations they committed here. But now, Harbaugh is refusing to admit he lied, and it could lead to harsher Level I penalties in the future. A situation that seemed to be coming to a conclusion is now fluid once again, and it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds with Harbaugh deciding to play hard ball now.