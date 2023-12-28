That's a big drop.

Texas football is just a win away from booking their tickets to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Speaking of which, the literal tickets to Monday's CFP semis matchup at the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Longhorns and the Washington Huskies are reportedly dropping (via David Hookstead of OutKick).

“As of publication, the average price for a ticket is right around $550 with fees included on SeatGeek. That’s a decrease of more than 38.8%. Some tickets are going for under $200. That’s a bargain for a College Football Playoff game. Unlike the Texas/Washington game, tickets to Alabama/Michigan in the Rose Bowl are holding steady and have hardly moved from an average of just under $1,000.”

Prices of tickets for the Texas football vs. Washington matchup were said to be around $900 just a couple of weeks ago, so getting a ticket for under $600 will be an absolute steal for fans.

That sounds great for fans who are still looking to get their tickets for this massive showdown between national title contenders. Texas football will enter the Sugar Bowl with a 12-1 overall record, with their only loss coming at the hands of the Oklahoma Sooners back in October. Washington, on the other hand, is undefeated with a 13-0 slate.

Prices may still move, either toward the cheaper or more expensive range. In any case, the showdown between the Longhorns and the Huskies is expected to be a thrilling one, with the winner facing the victor of the other semis matchup featuring the Michigan Wolverines and the Alabama Crimson Tide.