Jim Nantz's net worth in 2023 is $15 million. Nantz is a popular sportscaster who has worked for CBS Sports since the 1990s. He is a two-time Sports Emmy Award winner, a five-time NSMA National Sportscaster of the Year Awardee, a Curt Gowdy Award winner, and a Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award winner. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Jim Nantz's net worth in 2023.

Jim Nantz's net worth in 2023 is $15 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Jim Nantz was born on May 17, 1959, in Charlotte, N.C. He studied in Marlboro High School. Here, Nantz developed his interest in sports by playing for the school's basketball and golf teams.

After completing his high school education, Nantz would attend the University of Houston. Here, Nantz developed his sportscasting skills, while also plying his time playing for the university's golf squad. In fact, he eventually graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Radio and Television Broadcasting with the class of 1981.

Jim Nantz's early sportscasting career

After graduating from Houston, Nantz would work for various television stations, one of which includes a sports anchor stint with KHOU. Shortly after, Nantz would also become a sports anchor, this time for KSL-TV. Here, Nantz would cover the Utah Jazz's NBA games and the BYU Cougars' football contests.

Jim Nantz works for CBS Sports

In the mid-1980s, Nantz started working for CBS Sports. With CBS Sports, Nantz would have a decorated sportscasting career.

Here, he worked on CBS Sports' coverage of various major sporting leagues, including NCAA Football, the PGA Tour, NCAA Basketball, NBA, NFL, The Masters and the U.S. Open in golf. Furthermore, Nantz was also a consistent fixture in several sporting events, such as a string of Super Bowl events, the NCAA Tournament in men's basketball, The Open Championship, and many more.

In addition to being part of several sporting events for CBS Sports, Nantz also earned several distinctions as a sportscaster. This includes a pair of Sports Emmy Awards, both of which were for Outstanding Sports Personality- Play-by-Play. Moreover, Nantz was also awarded the NSMA National Sportscaster of the Year five times. Other awards include the Basketball Hall of Fame's Curt Gowdy Award, the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the L.A. Sports & Entertainment Commission's Ambassador Award of Excellence.

Based on Sportskeeda, Nantz reportedly nets an annual paycheck of $5 million while working with CBS Sports. But in 2022, Nantz's annual salary was increased to as much as $10.5 million.

Jim Nantz retires from calling NCAA Basketball

Jim Nantz will be calling his final National Championship game tonight One of the best to ever do it 🐐 pic.twitter.com/yGSQe5vf5B — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 4, 2023

Earlier this year, Nantz decided to hang up his microphone in calling NCAA Basketball games. In a victory by Connecticut against San Diego State for the national championship, Nantz bid farewell to the college basketball fans.

On air, Nantz announced “I mean this. We'll try to play off ‘Hello Friends'. But to you, everybody in the college game, the CBS family, my family, the viewers: thank you for being my friend.”

But while Nantz will no longer be calling college basketball games, he will still continue to take up sportscasting duties for the NFL and golfing events, such as the 2023 Masters.

In an interview with USA Today, Nantz claimed “I'm not retiring. I've still got about 40 weeks a year to cover the NFL, the Super Bowl and golf for another dozen years or so.”

Jim Nantz's notable appearances on television

While Nantz has become a successful sportscaster, his presence has also been used in various fictional television series. In fact, he has made appearances in various television programs such as How I Met Your Mother, Criminal Minds, Clubhouse, Arli$$, Life in Pieces, and etc.

Aside from television programs, Nantz has also been utilized in the big screens. In 1996, Nantz made his cinematic debut in the movie Tin Cup. In addition to this, he has also appeared in other films such as Scrapple, Home Team, The Mulligan, and Fantasy Football.

It's unknown how much Nantz made for appearing in these productions. However, it's worth noting that Nantz made only brief appearances in these films and television series, mostly as an announcer. According to sources, an extra in a film is paid a salary of $170 per day on average. But given Nantz' popularity as a sportscaster, it won't be surprising if he received a much higher rate than that.

Jim Nantz's endorsement deals

Given Nantz's rise in popularity as a sportscaster, it isn't surprising that major brands have decided to partner with the two-time Sports Emmy Award winning sportscaster. In the past, Nantz has inked endorsement deals with brands such as the Houston Methodist Hospital, Bridgestone Golf, clothing brand Vineyard Vines and Merecedes-Benz.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jim Nantz's net worth in 2023?