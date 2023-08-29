Late-night hosts, including Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, and Seth Meyers, have found a new way to support their striking staff. As the strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA continues, these hosts have decided to launch a podcast called “Strike Force Five” on Spotify, with the first episode set to air on August 30, Deadline reports.

The podcast is sponsored by Mint Mobile and Diageo, and all proceeds will go to out-of-work late-night staff from their respective shows. The hosts plan to release at least 12 episodes, with all five participating in each conversation, although the lead host will rotate.

The concept for the podcast emerged from the weekly Zoom meetings that the late-night hosts have been conducting since the WGA strike began in May. These virtual gatherings initially aimed to provide mutual support during the strike but evolved into broader conversations covering various topics, which will continue on the podcast.

This is not the first time these hosts have united to support one of their own during challenging times. In April, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers participated in a video tribute for James Corden as he departed from “The Late Late Show.”

Many of these hosts have also turned to podcasting as an alternative creative outlet during the strikes. Seth Meyers, for instance, launched “Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers” earlier this year, featuring John Oliver as one of his guests.

The strikes have undoubtedly disrupted the late-night television landscape, but these hosts are finding innovative ways to stay connected with their audiences and continue supporting their staff during this challenging period.