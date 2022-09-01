The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Jimmy Fund Let’s Game Quest 2 Defy Cancer campaign will be running throughout this September.

Today marks the first day of the Jimmy Fund Let’s Game Quest 2 Defy Cancer, a fundraising and social awareness campaign against cancer and for pediatric cancer research and treatment efforts. Streamers, influencers, and content creators will be doing their part during the campaign, and fans and viewers will be able to pitch in as well with their donations for the fund. The funds raised will help improve the chances of survival of children with cancer around the world.

“We are extremely grateful for the support of the community. Without it, Dana-Farber cannot continue to make strides towards curing cancer,” says Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Associate Director of Event Fundraising Katherine Bahrawy. “We have such a strong community of amazing supporters who have been impacted by cancer and want to make a difference in the lives of cancer patients and families. We are hoping to grow this amazing community by adding charity streamers to our Jimmy Fund family.”



While the fundraising event kicks off today, Dana-Farber still calls for influencers and content creators to join in the initiative. Interested streamers may sign up here.

The Jimmy Fund has been running since the late 1940s, with members comprising community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. To date, the contributions of millions of donors have benefited a lot of patients of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Jimmy Fund Let’s Game Quest 2 Defy Cancer initiative supports the Institute and its mission to defy cancer by accelerating science, care, and expertise. Every dollar, and every gift will be counted toward our ambitious goal. Find out more on how you can contribute here.