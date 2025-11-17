The Los Angeles Rams are playing some of the best football in the league right now, and they're humming on offense and defense. In their win against the Seattle Seahawks, it was the defense that put on a good performance, as they forced Sam Darnold to throw four interceptions.

After the game, Jared Verse had a bold statement about the Rams' defense, and thinks they could've made things worse for the Seahawks.

“I don’t think we have any ceiling,” Verse said via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “I know a lot of people say that. I don’t know where ours is. We had a good game today. We held them to a lot of field goals, but we could’ve gotten off the field. We could’ve avoided all that. The touchdown they had, we could’ve avoided that. There are things we could’ve done to stop them. I don’t think there’s no ceiling. We could have shut them out completely, beat them 21-zip.”

Article Continues Below

The Seahawks did have to settle for mostly field goals during the game, and they scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to get only down two points. They did have a chance to win after getting the ball back, but they missed a 61-yard field goal. Verse still believed that the Seahawks didn't have a chance at that moment.

“You run that ball, it will get stopped. You pass it, we will get in your face. They were only able to get, what, 50 yards with the time they had left?” Verse said. “They were able to get it off quick, so we wouldn’t get sacks, but all that matters is we were able to pull off the win. That’s all that matters to us.”

The Rams have shown all season that they may be one of the more complete teams in the league, and they'll have to keep it going as the year continues.