Jingliu is a 5-star Ice Destruction character that was teased in earlier patches. We caught a glimpse of her as Jing Yuan's teacher in a previous video. Now, with Version 1.4 on the way players can finally try to get her. Should you get her, or plan on getting her, then here's our Honkai Star Rail guide on the best build for Jingliu, from her Light Cones to her Relics and more.

Honkai Star Rail Guide – Jingliu Light Cones and Relics Build

Do note that this guide is for the currently available Light Cones and Relics. Should new sets of Light Cones and Relics appear in Honkai Star Rail that are better for Jingliu, we will be sure to update this guide. Jingliu will be available until around October 27, 2023. Make sure to get her before then.

Jump To: Abilities | Trace Priority | Light Cones | Relics | Teams

Jingliu Abilities Overview

We already talked about Jingliu's abilities in a separate article. However, for the purposes of this guide let's go through them quickly.

Jingliu is a 5-star Ice Destruction character. The Path of Destruction focuses on dealing a lot of damage, while also having a lot of survivability. Her Basic Attack, Lucent Moonglow, deals Ice DMG to a single enemy. Her Skill, Transcendent Flash, deals Ice DMG to a single enemy, while also gaining a stack of Syzygy. When she gains two stacks of Syzygy, her Talent, Crescent Transmigration, kicks in, and she enters a Spectral Transmigration state.

While in this state, her CRIT Rate increases, and her Skill becomes Moon On Glacial River, which now also deals damage to enemies adjacent to her target. Using this skill consumes HP from her allies, which strengthens the attack. Using the upgraded skill also consumes a stack of Syzygy. Once the stacks reach zero, Jingliu exits the Spectral Transmigration state.

Her Ultimate, Florephemeral Dreamflux, deals Ice DMG to a single enemy, as well as those adjacent to the target. She gains one stack of Syzygy afterward. Her Technique, Shine of Truth, creates a dimension around Jingliu when used outside of Combat. Enemies inside the dimension are frozen upon entering combat. Jingliu gains Energy and a stack of Syzygy upon entering combat with enemies frozen by her dimension.

Jingliu Traces Priority

When leveling her traces. prioritize leveling her Skill, as this will be her main source of damage. Then, level up her Talent, as this will improve the CRIT Rate increase, as well as the ATK increase she receives from her allies. Next is her Ultimate, as it improves the overall damage it deals. Finally, level her Basic Attack, as you won't really be using it much.

As for the Major Traces, try to get Sword Champion first, then Frost Wraith, and finally Deathrealma.

Jingliu Light Cones Guide

I Shall Be My Own Sword: Increases the wearer's CRIT DMG by 20%/23%/26%/29%/32%. When an ally (excluding the wearer) gets attacked or loses HP, the wearer gains 1 stack of Eclipse, up to a max of 3 stack(s). Each stack of Eclipse increases the DMG of the wearer's next attack by 14%/16.5%/19%/21.5%/24%. When 3 stack(s) are reached, additionally enables that attack to ignore 12%/14%/16%/18%/20% of the enemy's DEF. This effect will be removed after the wearer uses an attack.

This is Jingliu's Signature Lightcone, and also the one that's best to build for her. She can easily stack the Eclipse Stacks whenever she uses Moon On Glacial River, as this drains the HP of all of her teammates. This will then let her deal a whole lot of empowered damage, thanks to the DMG increase and DEF Pierece from her Lightcone, as well as the DMG buff from the HP she drains from her team. This allows Jingliu to nuke the enemies easily once she enters her Spectral Transmigration state.

On the Fall of an Aeon: Whenever the wearer attacks, their ATK is increased by 8%/10%/12%/14%/16% in this battle. This effect can stack up to 4 time(s). When the wearer inflicts Weakness Break on enemies, the wearer's DMG increases by 12%/15%/18%/21%/24% for 2 turn(s).

This is a decent F2P option for Jingliu as it is first and foremost a basically free 5-star Light Cone. The ATK increase from attacking buffs all of her moves, and the additional DMG increase from Weakness Breaking enemies helps as well as you will likely be using Jingliu against enemies weak to Ice anyway.

Under the Blue Sky: Increases the wearer's ATK by 16%/20%/24%/28%/32%. When the wearer defeats an enemy, the wearer's CRIT Rate increases by 12%/15%/18%/21%/24% for 3 turn(s).

This is a decent backup Light Cone, as the ATK increase is pretty big. Not only that, but the additional CRIT Rate is helpful, especially if you are running the Rutilant Arena and don't have good Crit Rate rolls from your Relics.

Mutual Demise: If the wearer's current HP is lower than 80%, CRIT Rate increases by 12%/15%/18%/21%/24%.

This F2P option has a similar use as Under the Blue Sky, just that it lacks the ATK increase, and requires you to keep your Jingliu below the HP threshold to function.

Collapsing Sky: Increases the wearer's Basic ATK and Skill DMG by 20%/25%/30%/35%/40%.

This is the worst F2P option for when you really don't have anything for Jingliu. It buffs her Skill DMG, and that's it.

Jingliu Relics Guide

4-piece Hunter of Glacial Forest

Increases Ice DMG by 10%.

After the wearer uses their Ultimate, their CRIT DMG increases by 25% for 2 turn(s).

This is a good relic set for two reasons. The first is pretty straightforward, as you will get an Ice DMG increase from the 2-piece effect. The second reason is the 4-piece effect, which increases Jingliu's CRIT DMG. Thanks to the CRIT Rate increase from her Talent, it's actually a good idea to just invest in giving Jingliu more and more CRIT DMG. This relic set allows you to deal huge amounts of damage if you time it such that she uses her Ultimate to activate her Spectral Transmigration State.

2-piece Hunter of Glacial Forest & 2-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Increases Ice DMG by 10%.

ATK increases by 12%.

These Relics are a more simple way of increasing Jingliu's DMG, as it doesn't rely on any special mechanics to activate. It increases her Ice DMG and ATK, directly buffing all of her attacks. Simple as that.

2-piece Rutilant Arena

Increases the wearer's CRIT Rate by 8%. When the wearer's current CRIT Rate reaches 70% or higher, the wearer's Basic ATK and Skill DMG increase by 20%.

This is perhaps the best Planar Ornament build for Jingliu, as it increases her Skill DMG, which will be the main source of her damage. While the 70% CRIT Rate requirement may seem scary at first, it should be doable thanks to the at minimum 40% CRIT Rate Jingliu gets when she enters her Spectral Transmigration State.

2-piece Space Sealing Station

Increases the wearer's ATK by 12%. When the wearer's SPD reaches 120 or higher, the wearer's ATK increases by an extra 12%.

This is a good alternative Planar Ornament as it increases her ATK by up to 24%. It's fairly easy to activate the effect too with SPD boots.

2-piece Celestial Differentiator

This is a niche alternative Planar Ornament. Although the increased CRIT DMG is pretty good, the additional effect of an additional 60% CRIT Rate is only present for the first attack. After the first attack, this Planar Ornament's effect basically becomes useless.

For Main Stats, focus on CRIT DMG for the Body, ATK% or SPD for the Feet, Ice DMG% on the Sphere, and ATK% on the Rope. For Substats, try to get at least 30-50% CRIT Rate, then CRIT DMG, ATK%, and SPD. You can alternatively get CRIT Rate on the body if you are having a hard time getting good CRIT Rate substats.

Jingliu Team Guide

Jingliu Main DPS team: Jingliu, 2 Supports, Healer

This team build focuses on powering up Jingliu as much as possible. The ideal supports for her are Bronya and either Tingyun or Fu Xuan. Bronya is important as her Ultimate increases her team's ATK, as well as their CRIT DMG, which Jingliu will want. Tingyun is good as she can empower Jingliu's attacks, as well as help charge her Ultimate. Fu Xuan can help mitigate the damage Jingliu deals to her team when in her Spectral Transmigration state. As for the healer, the player can bring any of the available healers.

That's all for our guide on Jingliu's best Light Cones and Relics build in Honkai Star Rail. Again, Jingliu will be available for drawing until around October 27, 2023. Players interested in getting her must make sure to roll before then. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.