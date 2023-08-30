Jingliu is an upcoming playable character in Honkai Star Rail. Check out Jingliu's Skills, Materials, Traces, and more here.

Jingliu

“Former Sword Champion of the Luofu, and the creator of the Cloud Knights' legends of undefeated might.

Now, her name has been wiped from the records, and she is a traitor of the Xianzhou walking on the fine line between sanity and mara-struck.”

Jingliu is a 5-star Ice character following the Path of Destruction. Her kit revolves around managing two types of stacks, as well as sacrificing HP from her allies to enhance her own ATK. Jingliu is a selfish unit that has a high skill cap and learning curve, but her numbers make it worth your while.

Jingliu is expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.4, judging by the timing of her official reveal.

Meet the Jingliu voice actors

She's voiced by AmaLee in the English voiceover. Apart from being a content creator and singer, AmaLee's previous roles in anime and video games include Rupee and Viper from Goddess of Victory: NIKKE, Ai Hayasaka from Kaguya-sama: Love is War, and Marin Kitagawa from My Dress-Up Darling,

Houko Kuwashima does Jingliu's voice in the Japanese voiceover. Some of her most notable roles are Kasumi from the Dead or Alive franchise, Seong Mi-na from Soulcalibur, and Eunectes from Arknights.

Jingliu Banner History

Jingliu is yet to be featured but is expected to debut on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.4.



Jingliu Ascension Materials

Raising Jingliu to Level 80 requires the following materials.

Abominations of Abundance drops: 5 Immortal Scionette 15 Immortal Aeroblossom 15 Immortal Lumintwig

Stagnant Shadow (Cloudford) drops: 65 Gelid Chitin

887,800 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler's Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Jingliu Skill Materials

Maxing all of Jingliu's Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials.

Abominations of Abundance drops: 33 Immortal Scionette 46 Immortal Aeroblossom 28 Immortal Lumintwig

Calyx (Storage Zone) drops: 12 Shattered Blade 53 Lifeless Blade 101 Worldbreaker Blade

Echo of War (Phantylia the Undying) drops: 9 Regret of Infinite Ochema

6 Tracks of Destiny

2,197,500 Credits

Jingliu Trace Materials

Activating all of Jingliu's Traces will require the following materials.

Abominations of Abundance drops: 8 Immortal Scionette 10 Immortal Aeroblossom 30 Immortal Lumintwig

Calyx (Storage Zone) drops: 6 Shattered Blade 16 Lifeless Blade 38 Worldbreaker Blade

Echo of War (Phantylia the Undying) drops: 3 Regret of Infinite Ochema

2 Tracks of Destiny

802,500 Credits

Jingliu Skills

Numbers below are each Trace at Level 1.

Basic Attack – Lucent Moonglow (Single Target)

Energy Regeneration: 20

Weakness Break: Single Target: 30

Deals Ice DMG equal to 50% of Jingliu's ATK to a single enemy.

Deals Ice DMG equal to 50% of Jingliu's ATK to a single enemy.

Skill – Transcendent Flash (Single Target)

Energy Regeneration: 30

Weakness Break: Single Target: 60

Deals Ice DMG equal to 100% of Jingliu's ATK to a single enemy and obtains 1 stack(s) of Syzygy.

Deals Ice DMG to a target enemy and obtains 1 stack of Syzygy.

Skill – Moon On Glacial River (Blast)

Energy Regeneration: 20

Weakness Break: Single Target: 60 / Blast: 30

Deals Ice DMG equal to 120% of Jingliu's ATK to a single enemy, and deals Ice DMG equal to 60% of Jingliu's ATK to adjacent enemies.

Consumes 1 stack(s) of Syzygy. Using this ability does not consume Skill Points.

Deals Ice DMG to a single enemy target and Ice DMG to adjacent targets. Consumes 1 stack of Syzygy.

Ultimate – Precipitous Blossoms, Fleeting as Stellar Dreams (Blast)

Energy Regeneration: 5

Weakness Break: Single Target: 60 / Blast: 60

Deals Ice DMG equal to 180% of Jingliu's ATK to a single enemy, and deals Ice DMG equal to 90% of Jingliu's ATK to adjacent enemies.

Obtains 1 stack(s) of Syzygy after the attack concludes. Jingliu will be considered to be in the Spectral Transmigration state when unleashing her ultimate.

Deals massive Ice DMG to a target enemy and deals Ice DMG to adjacent targets. Obtains 1 stack of Syzygy.

Talent – Crescent Transmigration (Enhance)

Energy Regeneration: 0

Weakness Break: 0

When Jingliu has 2 stack(s) of Syzygy, she enters the Spectral Transmigration state and gains 1 extra turn. In this state, Jingliu gains a new Skill, Moon On Glacial River, and can only use this Skill. When Jingliu uses an attack in the Spectral Transmigration state, she consumes HP from all other allies equal to 6% of their respective Max HP (this cannot reduce allies' HP to lower than 1). Jingliu's ATK increases based on 250% of the total HP consumed from all allies in this instance, capped at 60% of her base ATK, until the current attack ends. When Syzygy stacks become 0, Jingliu will exit the Spectral Transmigration state.

When possessing 2 stacks of Syzygy, enters the Spectral Transmigration state to gain 1 extra turn and her Skill becomes Enhanced. Using an attack consumes all other allies' HP and increases Jingliu's ATK according to the total HP consumed. When Syzygy stacks become 0, exit the Spectral Transmigration state.

Technique – Innermost Nature (Impair)

Energy Regeneration: 0

Weakness Break: 0

After using this Technique, creates a dimension around Jingliu that lasts for 20 seconds, and all enemies in this dimension will become Frozen. After entering combat with enemies in the dimension, obtain 1 stack(s) of Syzygy, with a 100% base chance of Freezing enemy targets for 1 turn(s). While Frozen, enemy targets cannot take action, and receive Additional DMG equal to 80% of Jingliu's ATK at the start of every turn. Only 1 dimension created by allies can exist at the same time.

Creates a dimension around Jingliu. Enemies within this dimension will become Frozen. After entering combat with enemies in the dimension, obtain 1 stack of Syzygy with a high chance of applying Freeze to enemies.

Jingliu Traces

Indentation means dependency.

Deathrealm (requires Ascension 2) – While in the Spectral Transmigration state, increases Effect RES by 35%.

CRIT Rate +2.7% (requires Ascension 2) Ice DMG +3.2% (requires Ascension 3) Max HP +4% (requires Ascension 3)



Sword Champion (requires Ascension 4) – While in the Spectral Transmigration state, increases SPD by 10%.

Ice DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 4) CRIT Rate +4% (requires Ascension 5) Ice DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 5)



Frost Wraith (requires Ascension 6) – While in the Spectral Transmigration state, increases DMG by 10%.

Max HP +6% (requires Ascension 6) CRIT Rate +5.3% (requires Lv. 75) Ice DMG +6.4% (requires Lv. 80)



Ice DMG +3.2%

Jingliu is expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.4. Honkai: Star Rail is available for iOS, Android, Windows PC, and the Epic Games Store. Character data taken from Honey Impact.