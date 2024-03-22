Aventurine is a 5-star Imaginary Perservation character that we first meet in person in Penacony. This IPC senior manager may have helped us when we arrived in Penacony, but who knows what his real objectives are. With his arrival in Honkai Star Rail during Phase 2 of Version 2.1, players will be able to get him. Should you get him, or plan on getting him, then here's our Honkai Star Rail guide on the best build for Aventurine, from his Light Cones to his Relics and more.
Honkai Star Rail Guide – Aventurine Light Cones and Relics Build
Do note that this guide is for the currently available or immediately upcoming Light Cones and Relics. Should new sets of Light Cones and Relics appear in Honkai Star Rail that are better for Aventurine, we will be sure to update this guide.
Aventurine Abilities Overview
We already talked about Aventurine's abilities in a separate article. However, for this guide let's go through them quickly.
Aventurine is a 5-Star Imaginary Preservation character. The Path of Preservation focuses on keeping their team alive either by using Shields or by reducing the damage they take. In Aventurine's case, he takes advantage of stacking Shields.
His Basic Attack, Straight bet, deals Imaginary DMG to a single enemy scaling off of his DEF. His Skill, Cornerstone Deluxe, provides his entire team with a shield that scales off of his DEF. This shield stacks with repeated use of the Skill. His Ultimate, Roulette Shark, gives Aventurine 1 to 7 stacks of Blind Bet, which we will get to later. It also applies Unnerved on a single enemy, while dealing Imaginary DMG scaling off of his DEF to said enemy. Enemies with Unnerved will receive increased Crit DMG.
His Talent, Sights Aimed Right, provides Effect RES to those affected by Aventurine's shield. Additionally, when an ally with the shield is attacked, Aventurine gains a stack of Blind Bet, If Aventurine himself is attacked while under the effects of the shield, he also gains a Crowd Control resist (once every 2 turns). When Blind Bet stacks reach 7, Aventurine carries out a 7-hit follow-up attack on random targets. His Technique, The Red or the Black, gives Aventurine either a 24%, 36%, or 60% increase in DEF for two turns.
Aventurine Traces Priority
When leveling his traces, focus on leveling his Ultimate first, to increase the total damage that it deals, as well as the increased CRIT DMG amount. Follow this up with his Skill, which increases the Shield amount that allies receive. Next is his Talent, which increases the DMG it deals, as well as the Effect RES it gives allies. Finally, level his Basic Attack, as you will likely be using his Skills and Ultimate more than his Basic Attack.
As for the Major Traces, it's enough to get them in order. That is, get Leverage first, then Hot Hand, and finally Bingo!
Aventurine Light Cones Guide
All values given here are at maximum Superimposed.
Inherently Unjust Destiny: Increases the wearer's DEF by 64%. When the wearer provides a Shield to an ally, the wearer's CRIT DMG increases by 64%, lasting for 2 turn(s). When the wearer uses a follow-up attack and attacks an enemy, there is a 160% base chance to increase the DMG taken by the attacked enemy by 16%, lasting for 2 turn(s).
This is Aventurine's best-in-slot Light Cone build, as it increases all of the right stats, while also synergizing with his kit. For starters, the DEF increase helps improve his entire Kit, and since he provides shields to his allies, he also enjoys the increased CRIT DMG. Additionally, since his follow-up attack is AOE (although by chance), he can potentially apply the increased DMG taken on the entire enemy team.
Destiny's Threads Forewoven: Increases the wearer's Effect RES by 20%. For every 100 of DEF the wearer has, increases the wearer's DMG dealt by 1.2%, up to a maximum DMG increase of 48%.
This is a decent Light Cone for Aventurine, as it works well with his DEF scaling. Reaching 4,000 DEF will allow Aventurine to get the full amount of DMG increase from this Light Cone. Additionally, this synergizes with his Leverage Major Trace, which also requires 4,000 DEF for Aventurine to enjoy its 48% CRIT Rate increase.
Concert for Two: Increases the wearer's DEF by 32%. For each character with a Shield on the field, the DMG dealt by the wearer increases by 8%.
This is an upcoming Light Cone and can work well for Aventurine. Since his skill provides a shield to his entire team, Aventurine will always get the maximum stacks of the DMG increase.
This Is Me!: Increases the wearer's DEF by 32%. Increases the DMG of the wearer when they use their Ultimate by 120% of the wearer's DEF. This effect only applies 1 time per enemy target during each use of the wearer's Ultimate.
This Light Cone is also a good alternative for Aventurine, as it empowers his Ultimate's DMG well. This helps improve Aventurine's Ultimate DMG, as players will likely be focusing on improving his follow-up attack DMG when it comes to Relics.
Day One of My New Life: Increases the wearer's DEF by 24%. After entering battle, increases All-Type RES of all allies by 12%. Effects of the same type cannot stack.
This Light Cone serves more of a stat stick for Aventurine, thanks to the 24% DEF increase. It also helps the entire team thanks to the All-Type RES. The only downside is that it does not give much else other than being a stat stick.
Aventurine Relics Guide
- Increases DEF by 15%.
- Increases the max DMG that can be absorbed by the Shield created by the wearer by 20%.
This Relics set is perhaps the best build for Aventurine out of those available, as it improves two things, The first is, of course, the DEF increase. This empowers Aventurine's Kit. The other is that it strengthens the Shields that Aventurine provides his entire team. This means that his shields are doubly improved by this artifact set
- Increases the wearer's CRIT Rate by 8%. When the wearer's current CRIT Rate reaches 50% or higher, the wearer's Ultimate and follow-up attack DMG increases by 15%.
This Planar Ornament will improve Aventurine's Ultimate and follow-up attack, thanks to the Relics set's 15% increase in DMG. Not only that, but the player does not even have to try and get a CRIT Rate Body or CRIT Rate substats for the 50% requirement, as Aventurine's Trace gives him 48% CRIT Rate as long as he has 4,000 DEF.
- Increases the wearer's Effect RES by 10%. When the wearer's Effect RES is at 30% or higher, all allies' CRIT DMG increases by 10%.
Broken Keel is another good Planar Ornament for Aventurine, although this Relics build will turn him more into a support character. The Effect RES requirement is easy to fulfill, thanks to Aventurine's Talent giving up to 25% Effect RES at level 10. As such, the CRIT DMG buff will be easily available. This does, however, not give any increase to his Shielding, which may not be ideal.
- Increases the wearer's DEF by 15%. When the wearer's Effect Hit Rate is 50% or higher, the wearer gains an extra 15% DEF.
This is a decent Planar Ornament for Aventurine for his Relics build, as it can potentially increase his DEF by 30%. The downside is that the player will have to invest in Effect Hit Rate. This may be a bit difficult for two reasons. The first is that the Effect Hit Rate may be hard to improve to 50% without using the Body slot, so the total DEF of the build will go down. Not only that, but even if the player does reach 50%, Aventurine himself does not have any debuffs that he can apply outside of his Signature Light Cone. As such, this may not be very ideal.
For Aventurine's Relics Stats, try to get DEF% for his Body, SPD for the Feet, DEF% for the Sphere, and either ER% or DEF% for the Rope. For Substats, get SPD, then HP%, and finally Effect Res. If Aventurine does not have 4,000 DEF, it may be ideal to focus on getting DEF% substats as well.
Aventurine Team Guide
Aventurine excels in follow-up teams thanks to his Bingo! Trace, which gives him a stack of Blind Bet whenever an ally with his shield does a follow-up attack. Although his shield can still be used outside of follow-up teams, it shines brightest inside of one.
Here are some possible team compositions for Aventurine
Premium Follow-up Team
- Aventurine Shielder
- Topaz and Numby Main DPS
- Clara Sub DPS
- Huohuo Healer
This is one possible iteration of a follow-up team for Aventurine, taking advantage of the currently available follow-up characters in Honkai Star Rail. Topaz and Numby, in particular, work well with Aventurine, as her Basic Attack, Skill, as well as Numby are all considered follow-up attacks. That means that Aventurine can potentially get two Blind Bet points at a time from Topaz and Numby alone. The same can be said for Clara, as when she gets hit by an enemy attack and retaliates, Aventurine can also receive two stacks of Blind Bet. Huohuo is here to help increase the team's ATK and Energy, which will allow Topaz and Clara to empower their follow-up attacks with their Ultimates.
Other options for follow-up attackers include Dr. Ratio (allowing for a mono-imaginary team with Welt and Luocha), Himeko (but may be slow thanks to the nature of her follow-up attack), and Jing Yuan.
F2P Aventurine Team
- Aventurine Shielder
- March 7th Sub DPS/Shielder
- Xueyi Main DPS
- Gallagher Healer
This is a possible F2P team for Aventurine, which takes advantage of two F2P follow-up characters that the player may have. March 7th's counter applies to all Shielded allies, so she will likely be Countering the entire time while Aventurine's shields are up. Xueyi will serve as the Main DPS thanks to her ability to reduce Toughness regardless of element, as well as her follow-up attack. Gallagher is a strong Healer for the team, as well as a sort of debuffer thanks to his Ultimate.
Other F2P options include Dr. Ratio (but only if the player was able to claim their free copy), and Herta (which everyone should have a copy of).
These team compositions are just suggestions. It is up to the player how they want to use Aventurine.
That's all for our guide on Aventurine's best Light Cones and Relics build in Honkai Star Rail. Aventurine will be available for drawing once Phase 1 of Version 1.6 goes live. Players interested in getting his must make sure to roll during said banner.