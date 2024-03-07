Once again, the 2024 NFL Combine emerges as a pivotal platform where budding football talents display their prowess, athleticism, and potential to NFL scouts and decision-makers. Notably, quarterbacks hogged a lot of the spotlight. They exhibited not just their physical abilities but also the intangible qualities crucial for success at the highest level. This article explores the ascent of four quarterbacks, including the dynamic JJ McCarthy. Their performances at the Combine have undoubtedly elevated their NFL Draft prospects.
2024 NFL Combine Summary
The 2024 NFL Combine showcased a plethora of talent and determination as prospects from diverse backgrounds congregated to showcase their abilities on the grand stage. From impressive 40-yard dash times to remarkable vertical leaps, the Combine epitomized a fusion of athleticism and skill. Quarterbacks, in particular, demanded attention. They highlight their arm strength, agility, and ability to perform under pressure. Through drills and interviews, each player underwent a comprehensive assessment of their potential to thrive at the professional level. As the event concluded, it became apparent that several quarterbacks had significantly enhanced their draft standing. They had standout performances that captured the interest of NFL decision-makers.
This sentiment appears to be widely shared among personnel evaluators regarding the quarterback cohort in 2024. Specifically, as the focus shifts toward pro-day showcases and individual workouts, many talent assessors believe that Michigan’s JJ McCarthy has raised his stock quite significantly. He joins USC’s Caleb Williams, LSU’s Jayden Daniels, and North Carolina’s Drake Maye as top-tier first-round draft prospects. This assertion holds despite McCarthy's somewhat inconsistent throwing performance at the combine. That's especially true when compared to other potential first-round quarterbacks like Washington’s Michael Penix Jr and Oregon’s Bo Nix. Take note that both of them delivered smoother sessions in Indianapolis.
Here we will look at JJ McCarthy and three quarterbacks whose NFL draft stock rose during the 2024 Combine.
JJ McCarthy
I’m sorry that JJ McCarthy played smart, efficient, productive, winning football in games that would actually prepare him for what he’ll see and how he needs to play in the NFL… rather than fooling around in 100 point games.
I’m really, really sorry. pic.twitter.com/2PjmnTHJBL
— Dynasty Zoltan (Mike Garai) (@DynastyZoltanFF) March 7, 2024
Despite his limited passing opportunities at Ann Arbor, where he operated within a dominant team environment, JJ McCarthy's draft stock continues to surge. What sets him apart? His demeanor, accuracy, leadership, athleticism, high potential, and track record of success (27-1 with the Wolverines).
Sure, questions continue to linger about McCarthy. This is particularly true regarding his role in a run-heavy, defensively dominant team. However, remember that he consistently delivered when called upon. The primary concern shifted to his size and whether his physique could withstand the rigors of the NFL. However, McCarthy arrived at the Combine weighing 219 pounds, up from his previous 209.
Though not always pinpoint accurate, McCarthy demonstrated poise and precision. This was especially true on short-to-intermediate and deep passes. Moreover, he unleashed one of the fastest balls, clocking in at 61 mph. That trailed only Tennessee's Joe Milton III. Overall, McCarthy's performance was impressive enough to enhance his draft prospects.
Michael Penix
Washington's Michael Penix was a Heisman Trophy finalist. He showcased his skills at the Combine, displaying accuracy in passing drills while standing out in physical measurements. Standing at 6'2 and weighing 216 pounds, Penix boasts a remarkable 10.5-inch hand size. He ranked among the top-10 all-time for Combine quarterbacks, matching Colts star Anthony Richardson. With an 81-inch wingspan, Penix ranks slightly below the top-tier quarterbacks in the draft. If he maintains his health, though, then he could emerge as a talented starter.
Despite his impressive collegiate performances, Penix's draft status remains uncertain due to his injury history. However, he entered the 2024 NFL combine without medical concerns and showcased his exceptional deep ball accuracy. This should leave a positive impression on scouts, coaches, and managers.
Drake Maye
Drake Maye was the ACC Player of the Year in 2022. He has drawn loose comparisons to quarterbacks like Josh Allen and Justin Herbert due to his strong arm and athleticism. Despite a slight regression in 2023, Maye remains an intriguing prospect. He can potentially fill a quarterback gap for teams eyeing serious contention.
Bo Nix
Bo Nix epitomizes reliability and maturity. He embodies a player with extensive experience poised to make an immediate impact. With a reputation for taking command of the Oregon offense, Nix impresses evaluators with his intelligence and above-average arm strength. He has also been described as a point guard-style quarterback capable of quick delivery and facilitation. As such, Nix's ability to collaborate with a creative coordinator and leverage his running game presents a potential winning formula.
Looking Ahead
The 2024 NFL Combine served as a platform for quarterbacks like JJ McCarthy, Michael Penix, Bo Nix, and Drake Maye to shine bright. We believe they elevated their draft stock with standout performances that showcased their skills and potential to excel. As these rising stars continue their journey towards fulfilling their NFL dreams, one thing remains certain – their impressive showing at the Combine has undoubtedly caught the eye of many teams.