JJ Redick isn’t exactly endearing himself to the older generation of late. With his polarizing comments on Larry Bird, former Los Angeles Lakers icon Michael Cooper has become the latest to clap back at the former Duke star.

According to Cooper, JJ Redick has “no clue” about how defenses were played in the 80s. Not only that, but he also challenged Redick’s basketball abilities, claiming that he would have completely stifled him on the defensive end back then. He also called him a “poor man’s” Danny Ainge and Jeff Hornacek.

“That guy has no clue of how basketball was played in the 80s,” said Cooper. “I guarantee you this JJ Redick. If you had played in the 80s, I would’ve locked your ass up. You wouldn’t have got a shot off.”

Michael Cooper played with and defended against some of the best offensive players of his generation – including Larry Bird. He filled in a role as a defensive specialist, being named to eight All-Defensive teams and winning the Defensive Player of the Year award in 1986-87. If there’s someone who would be familiar with defense of the era, it’s him.

But at the same time, Redick’s words continue to be blown out of proportion. He emphasized that Larry Bird was one of the greatest shooters of all-time like Cooper stated, just not a top-five shooter ever. Redick made note in his video response that Bird didn’t even average more than two attempts per game and shot at a league-average rate in today’s NBA, the exact same percentage as a non-shooter like Richard Jefferson for his career on love volume.

He was also adamant that it wasn’t a slight on Bird, who remains a top-10 all-time player, regardless of where you rank him in the shooting debate. Regardless of how you feel about JJ Redick and his takes, the players of Larry Bird’s era clearly aren’t fond of him.