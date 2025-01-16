TJ Watt has established himself as one of the NFL's best linebackers throughout his eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite his productivity, contract talks between TJ Watt and the Steelers have not progressed ahead of the last season on his deal. TJ Watt's brother and future NFL Hall of Famer JJ Watt is surprised the Steelers have not signed TJ to a long-term extension yet.

“TJ has one year left on his deal so he'd be a free agent after next year.. I don't know many people that are going into the last year of their contract like that,” JJ Watt said in an appearance on Wednesday's edition of the Pat McAfee Show.

JJ Watt believes TJ is aware of changes the Steelers could make to put him in a better position to get the job done.

“I do think that he knows that there could be some moving around,” JJ Watt added. “Because it's very, very clear that there is heavy keying in on exactly where he is going to be. Just throwing a significant number of bodies at him and putting obstacles in the way. Moving around certainly does help that. That's something he's recently said he's open to in the future and going to work on.”

TJ Watt finished the 2024 regular season with 61 total tackles, 40 solo and 21 assisted, 11.5 sacks, six forced fumbles – the most in the NFL – two fumble recoveries, four pass deflections and 14.5 stuffs.

Will TJ Watt stick with the Steelers?

With one year remaining on his current deal, TJ Watt could be suiting up for a different team when the 2026 season rolls around.

Watt acknowledged that the Steelers have plenty to work on, but did not excuse himself from that process.

“It gets more and more frustrating as the years go by. Tough conversations need to be had. We can't keep doing the same thing and expect different results. That's starting with myself,” Matt DeFabo of The Athletic reported.

Watt appears to be interested in helping the Steelers get things figured it, but he also does not appear to be ruling out the idea of playing elsewhere.