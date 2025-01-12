Baltimore Ravens right tackle Roger Rosengarten went viral in Week 18 for his heartfelt conversation with a mic'd-up Myles Garrett. One week later, Rosengarten backed up his newfound fame by locking up Pittsburgh Steelers star edge rusher TJ Watt in the playoffs.

Rosengarten lined up across from Watt for most of the game, per Sporting News. He was the primary blocker responsible for completely shutting down Watt, who recorded zero sacks, tackles or quarterback pressures.

The week before the Wild Card game, Rosengarten went viral for complimenting Garrett on his play while jokingly calling himself a “nobody.” Garrett responded by telling him that he is a starter in the NFL and, therefore, not a “nobody.”

Rosengarten's protection on the right side allowed Lamar Jackson to post a passer rating of 132. His arm was not needed much in the game as the Ravens controlled the matchup from beginning to end.

However, Baltimore's offensive line was just as potent in the running game as they were in pass protection. The Ravens dominated the line of scrimmage, allowing Derrick Henry to rack up 186 rushing yards on 26 carries. Jackson added 81 rushing yards on his 15 carries to help the Ravens post 299 total rushing yards.

The game marked the second week in a row in which Watt failed to record a stat. The Pro Bowler failed to make an impact in Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals despite playing 80 percent of the defensive snaps. The Steelers still got to Joe Burrow four times in the game, just none were from their leading edge rusher.

Ravens advance to divisional round

With the Wild Card win, the Ravens became the second team to advance to the divisional round. They joined the Houston Texans, who beat the Los Angeles Chargers earlier in the day.

Only one more AFC Wild Card game remains. The Buffalo Bills will host the Denver Broncos in a telling contest that will determine the second-round matchups. The Bills are heavily favored to win the game, a result that would have each of the top four seeds in the AFC in the divisional round.

If Buffalo takes care of business, the Ravens will face them on the road in their next game. However, if the Broncos pull off the upset, Baltimore will host the Texans in a rematch of their Week 17 game. The Ravens dominated Houston 31-2 in that meeting.

The Ravens will play their next playoff game on Jan. 18, regardless of who they face. The matchup will determine whether that contest will be at home or on the road.