JK Dobbins’ fantasy football outlook for 2022 NFL season

Football season is on the way, which means it’s time for fantasy football. Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins is an interesting fantasy player for the upcoming 2022 season. Dobbins had a solid rookie season in 2020 but tore his ACL during a preseason game prior to the 2021 season.

Dobbins was going to be the Ravens’ primary back last season, and his injury was a detrimental blow. However, he will return this season and could have a great comeback season.

Baltimore is also in need of a bounce-back year after missing the postseason. The Ravens faced an abundance of injuries, which led to an inconsistent campaign and a last-place finish in the highly competitive AFC North. They have an elite quarterback in Lamar Jackson to lead the way despite constant media slander. Jackson’s rushing ability allows the running backs around him to dominate as well. The defenses have to key in on him. This creates more rushing opportunities for Dobbins and the other backs.

In college, Dobbins was an elite running back for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He had a fantastic career there and a historic final campaign. Dobbins rushed 301 times for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns. He should have a great season despite coming off an injury.

With that said, here is JK Dobbins’ fantasy football outlook for the 2022 NFL season with the Ravens.

JK Dobbins 2022 Fantasy Football Outlook

The last JK Dobbins played back in the 2020 season, he rushed 134 times for 805 yards and nine touchdowns. Dobbins has a small frame but runs with power and can bounce off tackles. He is good at taking on the workload of carries offensively.

Dobbins has solid vision and can make defenders miss in space due to his elusiveness, even if he he isn’t the most elusive back in the league. He could very well be a beneficial fantasy player in the upcoming season.

The Ravens’ offense is a run-heavy scheme and will likely remain the same. While Jackson is a good thrower of the football, their scheme is built to prioritize the run game. Their personnel fits this strategy with tight ends, multiple running backs, and a dual-threat QB. They run multiple tight end sets along with play-action and option plays. Mark Andrews is one of the best tight ends in the league and is the Ravens’ top receiving threat. This can make it difficult for opposing teams as they have to watch out for the threat of Andrews in the passing game while also trying to stop the rushing attack.

Andrews is coming off a career year in which he he caught 107 passes for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns. His talent will help the rushing attack remain potent. With Dobbins likely assuming a bunch of the carries, he should produce at a high level.

As far as where to draft Dobbins, it should be around the late third or fourth round. Running back is arguably the most important position in fantasy football. They fly off the board as fantasy owners know the importance of their play. Drafting Dobbins high is somewhat risky as recovering from a torn ACL isn’t easy. Mike Davis will assume more of the receiving role for Baltimore, which diminishes some of Dobbins’ value.

However, JK Dobbins is a talented young back in a great situation. He has boom potential and could be an excellent selection in your fantasy draft, but it is a risk.