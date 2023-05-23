The recent WGA writers’ strike had a resounding impact on the entertainment industry, and the potential for a SAG-AFTRA strike looming has begun hitting productions as well as Pawel Pawlikowski’s The Island, a new film starring Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, has shut down one day before production was set to start.

Deadline broke the news that The Island has been shut down despite the fact that cameras were set to roll tomorrow and both Phoenix and Mara — both of whom are SAG-AFTRA members — were on-location in Spain and ready to film (they have since been sent home until further notice). This is due to the fact that the prospect of a SAG-AFTRA strike in addition to the writers’ strike and the DGA’s recent comments have all played a part in bond companies becoming “spooked” and the filmmakers of The Island being told that they couldn’t be insured on the night before cameras were supposed to roll.

There’s no estimation for when the film can resume production, though Deadline’s report added the talent, financiers, and producers of The Island “remain fully committed to the project.” An indie film financer told Deadline, “This issue has arisen on other projects and until we have clarity on the SAG-AFTRA situation, which is unlikely for the next month, then the problem will remain.”

Joaquin Phoenix was recently seen in Ari Aster’s Beau is Afraid and will appear in Ridley Scott’s Napoleon later this year as Napoleon Bonaparte. He’ll also star in Joker: Folie à Deux — aka Joker 2 — after winning an Oscar for the first film.

Rooney Mara starred in the Oscar-winning film Women Talking and will appear in La Cocina, Brideshead Revisited, and Pawel Pawlikowski’s The Island whenever it does get to roll cameras.