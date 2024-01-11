A lawyer's job is not to know. It's to not know.

Jodie Comer made her Broadway debut as the star of the one-woman play Prima Facie for which she won both the Laurence Olivier and Tony Best Actress Awards. Now she's narrating the audiobook based on the play‘s novel written by Suzie Miller, Deadline exclusively reported.

The audiobook is from Macmilan Audio and will be released on Jan. 30.

The play originally debuted at the Harold Pinter Theatre in West End, for which Comer won the Olivier. It then transferred to Broadway, which then earned the actress a Tony.

The title is taken from the Latin phrase which means “at first sight” or “based on first impression.” In legal terms, it used to describe evidence that at first examination can support a case. In other words, to take things at face value.

Prima Facie follows the story of Tessa Ensler, a barrister. *record scratch*

Barrister, solicitor, lawyer: What's in a name?

For American readers — and anyone who's more familiar with the term lawyer, instead of barrister, let me answer the question you were about to ask: what is the difference between a lawyer and a barrister?

Unlike in the US, the UK don't exactly refer to licensed legal practitioners as lawyers. They are usually called barristers or solicitors. The simplest way to differentiate the two is that a barrister is the one who goes to court and represents clients; and a solicitor prepares legal documents and most works in an office. Again, barrister = court; solicitor = office.

Obviously, there are more nuances, but for now let's leave it at that.

Going back to Tessa. She made her name as arguing in court as a criminal defense lawyer. Tessa graduated from the prestigious Cambridge University and hid her working class background in a sometimes elitist and mostly male-dominated job.

She's then nominated for the most prestigious honor in her field. However, a date with a colleague goes terrifyingly wrong and Tessa is faced with the fact that the rules she's spent her entire life defending might place her in danger. This forces her to question the beliefs she's held her entire life.

Jodie Comer as Tessa

Comer said, “It has been an absolute joy to return to Tessa’s story whilst recording this audiobook. My hope is that it will reach the widest number of people, perhaps who weren’t able to see the play.”

She added, “I’ve personally enjoyed delving into her story again and am excited for audiences to experience this further exploration gifted to us by the wonderful Suzie Miller.”

One of Comer's upcoming projects is the film The End We Start From, adapted from Megan Hunter's 2017 novel of the same name about an ecological disaster which forces a new mother (Comer) to flee with her infant. Benedict Cumberbatch, Katherine Waterston and Mark strong are also in the film directed by Mahalia Bello. It premiered in September last year at the Toronto International Film Festival and will be released theatrically on Jan. 19.

Comer's other film is The Bikeriders starring Austin Butler, Michael Shannon, Normad Reedus and Tom Hardy. It's also an adaptation, this time from a photo book by Danny Lyons, about the lives of a Chicago-based motorcycle club called the Outlaws MC. The film was written and directed by Jeff Nichols. The movie premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in August 2023 and will be released in theaters on June 21.

From 2018 to 2022, Comer starred as sociopathic assassin Villanelle in the BBC America spy thriller series Killing Eve, winning a British Academy Television Award and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Miller, who wrote the play and adapted it as a novel, said, “I’m absolutely delighted that Jodie Comer is reprising the role of Tessa Ensler in the novel of Prima Facie. Her incomparable talent, passion and conviction were instrumental to making the play a success and I know she will bring the same dedication to storytelling to bring Tessa to life in the novel.”

“I couldn’t think of a better person to read the audiobook and am so grateful to her for believing so much in this character and this work,” she concluded.