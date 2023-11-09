Joe Biden is trying to find ways to optimize the experience of athletes like Caleb Williams and Caitlin Clark in Charlie Baker's NCAA.

The NIL legislation has completely reshaped the landscape of the Charlie Baker-led NCAA. It saw the rise of stars like Caleb Williams, Zach Edey, Caitlin Clark, and Angel Reese while getting them paid. But, not a lot of states have the same laws because of how hearings have gone on Capitol Hill. The main issue was how labeling these college athletes as employees would impact their growth along with the university that they are involved with. President Joe Biden addressed this issue and other concerns, via Kevin Neghandi of On 3 Sports.

“President Biden talked about the advancement of player rights, college athletes in general, but specifically to college football rights, and what they go through with medical coverage down the road as well,” was the main report issued regarding Joe Biden's current priorities regarding the current state of Charlie Baker's NCAA.

Joe Biden also raised the age-old issue of safety in sports. Specifically, how these athletes can avoid significant bodily damage during their stint in collegiate sports. The President was reportedly very concerned about this, “I think the President was curious about, ‘Hey, the safety of the sport, these athletes moving forward and how does NIL look after the last couple of years.'”

There is a lot to improve regarding the NIL and how it will change over time. Zach Edey, Caleb Williams, Caitlin Clark, and other players are already at the end of their university playing careers. But, it seems like Joe Biden wants a solid plan such that the protections are rock-solid moving forward.