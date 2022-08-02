Joe Burrow: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

After missing a portion of his rookie year due to multiple knee complications, Joe Burrow should none of them affected his game. The quarterback was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year and led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl, losing to the home team Los Angeles Rams.

He had 4,611 passing yards for 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, while also having a league-high 70.4% pass completion. All those numbers should represent great potential and should mean a high draft pick in fantasy football, correct?

Well, there are multiple factors to make the case of Burrow scratching the top five for fantasy quarterbacks, but some concerns regarding the Bengals could make some teams think twice if they should invest such a high pick on Burrow.

With that being said, here is the fantasy football outlook for Joe Burrow in the 2022 NFL season.

Joe Burrow 2022 Fantasy Football Outlook

Joe Burrow’s passing numbers in 2021 were stellar. He was Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded passer with a score of 91.2 in the regular season. He also set new franchise records for the Bengals in multiple single-game and single-season categories, leading the team to its first AFC North Division title in seven years.

In fantasy football, Burrow had a total of 328.1 points across 16 games he significantly played, averaging 20.5 points per game in the season as a whole. His best games came back-to-back in Weeks 16 and 17. In a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, he had 38.1 points; in the following week against the Kansas City Chiefs, he finished with 34.8 points and clinched the divisional title.

Throughout the season, Joe Burrow scored 20 points or better eight times but also failed to reach double digits twice, finishing the year as the QB6.

If there is something that can help Burrow get even higher fantasy scores, that thing is the players he will throw to. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner will have real weaponry at his disposal.

First, he has Pro Bowler Ja’Marr Chase, who broke the Bengals’ single-season receiving record as a rookie. He also broke the NFL’s single-game mark in receiving yards for a rookie and had the most receiving yards by an NFL record in the last 60 years.

If anything, the former LSU star wide receiver will have added motivation to wreak havoc on opposing cornerbacks in the upcoming 2022 NFL season, as he is clearly disappointed by his low rating on Madden.

Joe Burrow also has Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, who finished as WR17 and WR33, respectively. Adding WR3 in Chase, no other team had a trio within the top 33 in the league. Plus, he also has RB3 Joe Mixon, who can take away some of the attention from defenders, allowing some more quality throws. Last season, Mixon rushed for 1,205 yards to go with 13 rushing scores, while also tying his career high with three touchdown receptions.

But there was one big problem that fans should take into consideration when selecting Joe Burrow for their teams: Cincinnati’s offensive line. The quarterback was sacked 51 times for 370 yards in the regular season, a league-high last year. In the postseason, he got sacked 19 times for a loss of 137 yards, both setting a new NFL record in the playoffs. The 70 total sacks were 22 more than the closest quarterback.

Burrow’s major knee injury came off a sack attempt. After being hit many times, including in the Super Bowl’s deciding play with Aaron Donald coming his way with little challenge, he will need a very strong and professional mentality to keep playing knowing the risk of getting hit again.

To help him, the team added Alex Cappa, La’el Collins, and Ted Karras to its offensive line. Those three should already help Joe Burrow and save him from some hits, but with such a high number of sacks, it might be a big difficult to defend him against the greater defensive lines in the NFL.

It is also worth noting Burrow underwent an appendectomy last week. Although it should not be a big concern, it is good to keep an eye on him as he misses some training camp days.

With that being said, Joe Burrow is certainly a top-50 player in most fantasy leagues, should he remain healthy. He should be available around the fourth round, but if three or more quarterbacks are taken early in the draft, fans might have to consider reaching for the Bengals’ quarterback and secure some big points every week.