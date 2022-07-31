The Cincinnati Bengals faithful will have to wait a bit to see their hometown hero Joe Burrow in training camp action. The star quarterback has been out for most of the camp after undergoing an appendectomy a few days ago. While the surgery is nothing too serious, fans are still antsy about their precious quarterback.

Naturally, the question of when Joe Burrow would return was floated once again during the Bengals’ training camp. When asked about it, head coach Zac Taylor was pretty mum about whole situation. The coach remarked that he and the team was looking to give their quarterback some privacy while he recuperates from his surgery. (via Geoff Hobson)

“We’re trying to give him some privacy and I’m sure he’ll be back in when he’s ready,” Taylor said. “I’ve talked to his entire family so you try to leave him alone to an extent.”

Burrow underwent an appendectomy nearly a week ago, much to the surprise of the Bengals fanbase. Prior to that, the quarterback showed up during the first few days of training camp, which is a good thing for them. Now, the team is just waiting on their QB to get back to full health. In the meantime, Brandon Allen has been holding down the fort for Cincy.

The Bengals shocked the entire football world last season after their miraculous run to the Super Bowl. Led by Burrow and his trio of star receivers, Cincy pushed their way to the top of the AFC. Unfortunately, they fell short in the final game, losing to the Los Angeles Rams. With a beefed-up offensive line, the team is hoping to avenge their loss and finally capture their first Super Bowl.