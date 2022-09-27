Joe Burrow reacts to being immortalized on new Kid Cudi album

Kid Cudi is reportedly naming a song after Joe Burrow on his new album ‘Entergalactic’. Cudi texted the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback to share the news which left a smile on Burrow’s face, per Marisa Contipelli.

Kid Cudi and Joe Burrow famously have a friendship. Kid Cudi is originally from Ohio and Burrow is a proud fan of the musician.

In an interview via Complex, Joe Burrow admitted that he’s been listening to Kid Cudi’s music since 6th grade.

“That would have been 6th grade,” Burrow said in reference to when he first heard the rapper’s music. “We started listening to it and from then on I was hooked.”

Cudi was then asked about the first time he saw Joe Burrow play football.

“When they were playing the Chiefs, I was like ‘this is a really important game,'” he responded. “Stop everything, let me sit in my house and just like, watch a full game of football.”

There is a level of respect between Burrow and Cudi without question.

Joe Burrow led the Bengals to the Super Bowl last year before ultimately falling short against the Los Angeles Rams. Nevertheless, Burrow is now considered one of the best QBs in football. The Bengals have gotten off to a slow start in 2022, but Burrow and the team rebounded nicely with a Week 3 win over the New York Jets.

There is no question that Joe Burrow is on the fast track to joining Kid Cudi as an Ohio legend.

Kid Cudi’s new album is set to be a visual album of sorts, as it will also be released as a Netflix special.