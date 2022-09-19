Joe Burrow’s blunt statement on what Bengals must improve after falling to 0-2

The Cincinnati Bengals once again dropped a heartbreaker this season, as the Dallas Cowboys came away with a 20-17 victory in Week 2 thanks to a late, game-winning 50-yard field goal made by kicker Brett Maher.

As was the case in their Week 1 home defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bengals opened up their road clash against the Cowboys on quite a slow start. Joe Burrow anchored the Bengals offense to a mere one scoring drive in the first half, as the reigning AFC champions did not go on to hold a lead at any point in the game.

Now, as the Bengals sit in last place in the AFC North with an 0-2 record, there is one adjustment that Burrow sees the team must make ahead of Week 3.

“We’d like to start faster,” Burrow said during his post-game press conference. “It’s not up to our standard.”

Slow starts were quite the theme for the Bengals in a multitude of their contests last season, including in the 2022 AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs when they opened up the matchup trailing by a 21-3 score. Still, the Bengals managed to regularly overcome lackadaisical starts to games en route to a Super Bowl appearance, although they were not able to do just that against the Steelers and Cowboys.

The Bengals will now look to avoid an 0-3 start against the New York Jets in Week 3.