Joe Flacco has had a resurgence while leading the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs. What is the potential Comeback Player of the Year's net worth?

Joe Flacco has had a long and productive career in the NFL, but he fell off in recent seasons, and his career seemed destined to end in the near future. Flacco was a first-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens way back in 2008, and he went on to become the best quarterback in that franchise's history (although Lamar Jackson is quickly on his tracks as he is likely to win a second MVP this season). He won a Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2013, but he left the team in 2019, and prior to this season, he hadn't done much in the NFL in a jersey that wasn't purple and black.

This season, though, Flacco has had one of the greatest resurgences in the history of the NFL. His heroics have landed his new team – the Cleveland Browns – in the playoffs, and he is one of the front runners to win the Comeback Player of the Year Award. With such a long NFL career, Flacco has made a good amount of money, and his net worth stands at $85 million at the start of 2024. In this article, we will look at how Flacco has come to that wealth.

Joe Flacco's net worth in 2024 (estimate): $85 million

Joe Flacco's net worth in 2024 is about $85 million, according to sources like celebritynetworth.com and profootballnetwork.com. The majority of his net worth has come from his NFL contracts. Flacco is a likable guy, though, so he has made plenty of money from endorsements as well.

Flacco's first deal, his rookie contract, was worth $30 million over five years. He had $8.75 million of this contract guaranteed. The quarterback was the 18th overall pick, and he quickly established himself as an above-average starter in the NFL.

Flacco played at his best at the right time. The 2012-13 season was one of his best, and it led to many experts debating if he was “elite” or not. His Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII, and Flacco was named the MVP of the game. The Ravens decided they viewed him as elite, and his legendary contract year paid off with a massive deal. In fact, Flacco was made the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history when he signed a $120.6 million deal over six years.

In 2016, Flacco extended his contract with the Ravens. The team added three years and $66.4 million to his contract. This went on to be his last deal with the team that drafted him, as he was no longer worth the pricey tag that he was signed to. Flacco spent the 2019 season with the Denver Broncos, and Denver had to convert $17 million worth of his contract into a signing bonus to save on cap space. He still proved too expensive, as the team saved over $10 million when they released him in 2020.

Three days after his Broncos' tenure ended, Flacco signed a one-year deal worth $1.5 million with the New York Jets to be a backup. He was a slightly more expensive backup the next year, as his one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles was worth $3.5 million. The Jets missed Flacco's presence, though, and the team traded for their former backup and gave him a one-year extension worth $3.5 million in 2022.

Flacco's career seemed over in 2023, and he spent a lot of the season sitting at home. However, an injury to Deshaun Watson – a player who was also given the largest contract in NFL history – forced the Cleveland Browns to seek help. They settled on Flacco, and the Browns signed the veteran to their practice squad. Now, the quarterback is the starter on the active roster. Flacco was given $75,000 by the Browns for every game he played in, but he was viewed at as valuable enough that the team rested him during Week 18 after they clinched the playoffs. Despite this, Cleveland still gave Flacco another $75,000 as a sign of goodwill for what he has done for the franchise this season.

Joe Flacco's career

Flacco was the 18th overall pick in 2008. He played college ball at Delaware, where he was the best player in program history, and the first FCS player drafted in the first round since 1995.

Flacco was not supposed to start right away for the Ravens in 2008, but an injury to Kyle Boller and an illness to Troy Smith paved the way for Flacco to start in Week 1 of his rookie season.

The Ravens had a great defense, and they made the playoffs in each of Flacco's first five seasons. Flacco held up his end of the bargain, too, as the quarterback had great arm strength. He was named the Super Bowl MVP of Super Bowl XLVII.

His best statistical season came in 2014 when he threw for 3,986 yards with 27 touchdowns. In 2019, Flacco was replaced as the Ravens quarterback by Lamar Jackson. He had an unproductive season as the starter for the Broncos before embarking on a journey as a backup/veteran mentor. He fit the role well with the Jets and the Eagles, but his career to an unexpected turn this season with the Browns.

After being promoted from Cleveland's practice squad, Flacco has kept the Browns' season afloat with 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns in five starts. He has been one of the best players in the NFL over that span, and he will now be leading the Browns into battle in the playoffs. Cleveland is the fifth seed, and they will be taking on the Houston Texans in the wild-card round.