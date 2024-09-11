While Oasis reunited after 15 long years, do not expect Joe Gatto to return to Impractical Jokers. The series, which has lived on since his departure in 2021 with original members Brian “Q” Quinn, James Murray, and Sal Vulcano, will probably never see Gatto search for Larry again.

Speaking with ClutchPoints amidst his Let’s Get Into It Tour, which commenced on September 6, 2024, Gatto sounded content if he never reunites with the boys. However, that does not mean the childhood friends will not continue to collaborate.

“It’s funny because I’m still friends with those guys in real life — we’re just not coworkers anymore,” said Gatto. “So, will I work with them again? There’s a good chance. Is it [Impractical] Jokers? Probably not.”

He cited Quinn, Murray, and Vulcano finding a new formula for the show as one potential reason. They now bring celebrity guests in as a fourth member of the Impractical Jokers. He also acknowledged that he has “moved away from it.”

When did Joe Gatto leave Impractical Jokers?

Joe Gatto left Impractical Jokers, never to return, in the middle of Season 9. They have since filmed and released a tenth season and are in the midst of the eleventh.

It is great to hear that Gatto is still on good terms with the rest of the Jokers. Despite his absence, they figured out a way to continue the show without him. And for Gatto, he seems at peace with his other ventures (he is now a children’s book author, podcaster, and touring his stand-up material).

Gatto is at the beginning of his 63-date tour, which opened with shows in West Virginia. The tour will keep Gatto busy until March 2025.

The Let’s Get It On Tour consists of all new material from Gatto. He will also release a new comedy special, Messing with People, on YouTube on September 17.

What is Impractical Jokers?

Impractical Jokers is a hidden camera reality series that originally featured Brian “Q” Quinn, James Murray, Sal Vulcano, and Joe Gatto. They would compete in various challenges, competing for thumbs-ups.

The four are from the comedy group the Tenderloins. They were formed in 1999 and are still together. Additionally, they have embarked on tours together.

At the end of the episode, the Joker with the most thumbs-downs would be punished. These punishments usually resulted in some kind of public humiliation.

The series has been a huge hit. The originally aired on truTV until March 2024, when it moved to TBS. In addition to the 11 seasons, Impractical Jokers: The Movie was released in 2020.

The movie follows the guys as they embark on a road trip for redemption, competing in challenges along the way. Despite coming out shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, Impractical Jokers: The Movie grossed nearly $10.7 million on a budget of $3 million.

Without Gatto, the rest of the Impractical Jokers have had large shoes to fill. Since he left, Eric André, Colin Jost, David Cross, Chris Jericho, Paul Rudd, Post Malone, MJF, and Brooke Shields are some of the celebrities they have brought in.