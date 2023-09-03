Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are sending out an S.O.S. on their relationship, as their marriage is reportedly headed for divorce. Sources told TMZ that people in Joe Jonas‘ camp have consulted with at least 2 divorce lawyers in the LA area and he is about to officially file paperwork to end his marriage with Turner.

TMZ's sources suggest it's been at least 6 months going that Jonas and Turner's relationship has had “serious problems.”

Reportedly, over the last three months, even while the Jonas Brothers have been on tour, Joe has been doing most of the caretaking for their 2 young children “pretty much all of the time.” Jonas apparently has both kids while his band currently tours the U.S.j

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Their news of relationship trouble is fairly surprising, as there have been no previous reports of unrest up to this point and the two have been seen attending events together. Although in recent weeks it's been documented that Jonas hasn't been wearing his wedding ring.

He and Turner also recently sold their mansion in Miami after only buying the property a year ago.

Jonas and Turner have been married for approximately four years. They've been romantically linked since 2016, and got engaged in 2017. They tied the knot in 2019, had their first child in 2020 and had another in 2022.

The Jonas Brothers renaissance as a sibling boy band has kept Joe rather busy in recent years. Sophie Turner is an actress best known for her role as Sansa Stark on HBO's Game of Thrones, and has worked a fair amount since then as well.