Joe Jonas took the world by storm after performing as the lead singer for the hit band the Jonas Brothers. The second-eldest Jonas brother is a two-time Grammy Award nominee who sang several hit songs, including This Is Me, Gotta Find You, Year 3000, Sucker, Burnin' Up, and many more. And he will soon be going on tour with the Jonas Brothers, which recently added 50 dates to the tour.

With several music hits under his belt, have you ever wondered how a successful singer like Joe Jonas lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Joe Jonas' $15.5 million former mansion in Miami.

In 2021, the Jonas Brothers released the album called Setlist: The Remember This Tour. However, despite the busy schedule, Jonas still found the time to pick up a Miami estate with his wife and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

The property purchase cost the power couple $11 million. But just one year later, Jonas and Turner decided to list the same property in the market with an asking price of nearly $17 million. However, they had to slash the price to $15.5 million in 2023 to finally complete the sale of it.

Here are some photos of Joe Jonas' $15.5 million former mansion in Miami.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Originally built in 1980, it seems like the estate has gone through several renovations. The property sits on 0.37 acres of land. The mansion itself encompasses 10,416 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Jonas' former mansion features a distinct staircase, a spacious living room surrounded by enormous windows, a game area equipped with a pool table, a dining room, a modern kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, and a family room.

While the home's interiors are already beautiful, the property's beauty extends beyond the home itself. Outside, the property's backyard features a pair of swimming pools, a kitchen, a lounge area, and a boat dock.

Jonas stems most of his success from performing with the Jonas Brothers. He also starred in Disney's Camp Rock film series. As a result, the two-time Grammy Award nominee can certainly afford to live a lavish lifestyle. In fact, his wife Turner also carved out a respectable showbiz career herself. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Jonas has a net worth of around $50 million.

Jonas is on a real estate selling spree as of late. Before attempting to unload his $15.5 million Miami mansion, the two-time Grammy Award nominee also sold a $15.2 million Encino, Calif., mansion.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Joe Jonas' $15.5 million former mansion in Miami.