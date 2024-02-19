Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor have made their first Instagram post as a couple. Manganiello and Sofia Vergara got divorced last year.

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor are Instagram official. On Sunday (Feb. 18), Manganiello shared a photo dump of he and O'Connr's Valentine's Day with a photo dump. He captioned the carousel of the photos, “The week in review…” which included photos of the couple celebrating the romantic holiday along with other highlights from his week.

“As we are almost a week away from the DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND premiere Monday February 26th, we got together at Hollywood & Highland to play some games with the crowd of fans that showed up…

I headed off-grid to shoot a music video with my buddy Billy Morrison while Bubbles made a new friend…

Found some time to get some shading done with Small Paul…

And celebrated Valentine’s Day with Tool & Caitlin…,” he concluded his caption.

Manganiello and O'Connor have been dating for a couple of months after first being spotted together back in September.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara Finalize Divorce

Manganiello and Sofia Vergara finalized their divorce earlier this month after seven years of marriage.

Vergara and Manganiello have “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage … which is being or has been submitted to the court,” per PEOPLE.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the now-former couple said back in July. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

The Modern Family alum has also moved on and has been seeing Justin Saliman who is an orthopedic surgeon. The two were seen going on dinner dates in Hollywood in October.

“He’s run in similar circles as Sofía for years, so her celebrity status isn’t something that intimidates him whatsoever,” the insider href=”https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/sofia-vergara-is-excited-about-justin-saliman-romance/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>told Us of the budding romance. “Sofía is attracted to his sense of humor and his intelligence. Plus, he’s a total gentleman and treats her with nothing but respect. She’s excited to see where things go.”

Take a look at Manganiello's post below: