Joel Embiid was the star of the show for the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas day as they took down the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden, 119-112. The Sixers’ superstar big man went off for 35 points on 12-of-22 shooting, en route to setting a new franchise record for Philly.

Sunday’s effort marked Embiid’s third 30-point game on Christmas. He has now surpassed Billy Cunningham and Dolph Schayes for the Sixers franchise record for most 30-point outings on Christmas day.

Embiid finished the win with 35 points, eight rebounds, and an assist in 34 minutes of action. James Harden also showed off in this one, dropping a massive 29-point, 13-assist double-double with four rebounds, four steals, and five triples.

The Knicks, on the other hand, were gifted with a vintage performance from Julius Randle, who himself erupted for 35 points on 12-of-24 from the field. The Knicks All-Star also logged eight boards, four assists, two steals, a block, and four 3-pointers in a valiant effort for the home side. Jalen Brunson (23 points, 11 assists) and RJ Barrett (17 points, 10 rebounds) also did their part for the Knicks, but in the end, their collective effort came up short against Embiid and the Sixers.

This now makes it eight straight victories for the red-hot Sixers, who have now climbed to fifth in the Eastern Conference. After Sunday’s win, Philly is now just 2.5 games behind the top-seeded Boston Celtics, who themselves are set for a Christmas day showdown against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the second-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.