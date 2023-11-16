Will Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey's Sixers prove DeMarcus Cousins wrong by beating the Jayson Tatum-led Celtics come the ECF?

The Philadelphia 76ers are enjoying their reign atop the Eastern Conference standings. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey's triumph comes with much merit after they had just battered down the stacked Boston Celtics roster led by Jayson Tatum. But, there are still some doubters who have yet to embrace the true championship-contending nature of this Sixers squad. One of them just so happened to be DeMarcus Cousins. He outlined his postseason predictions in his latest appearance, via SHOWTIME basketball.

“I don't see any team getting past [the Celtics],” was the bold prediction that DeMarcus Cousins dropped that could raise the eyebrows of most Sixers fans.

As of the moment, both teams hold an even eight-win and two-loss record. But, Joel Embiid has the ability to personally prove the Sixers' ability to notch the Larry O'Brien trophy. They will be battling against the Jayson Tatum-led squad which would make the first seed a lot more sweeter because it proves their critics wrong.

Individually, the Sixers stars are thriving. Embiid is trying to make a run at another MVP win. He is putting up 33.1 points per game on a 50.5% clip which makes his scoring numbers more impressive. Tyrese Maxey has also come into form as their second scoring option. He got a smooth 50 points over Tyrese Haliburton and Indiana Pacers to lead them to an eighth-straight win for the season.

Overall, the Sixers have all the firepower to finally get past their second-round hump. Proving Cousins wrong along with an Eastern Conference Finals win over the Celtics will make all of this sweeter by summer.