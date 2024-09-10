Joel Klatt expressed his frustration with this week's AP Top 25 rankings. The FOX Sports analyst criticized the voters for their placement of USC football, Miami football, and Tennessee football teams.

During an episode of the “Joel Klatt Show,” the analyst criticized the AP voters for how they ranked the USC Trojans, especially in light of the team's upcoming matchup against Michigan football. The Wolverines, who suffered a humbling defeat to the Texas Longhorns in Week 2, are expected to face a tough test against USC.

Joel Klatt's passionate rant about the AP Top 25 Rankings

“Now you’re staring at a USC team that looks like they are for real,” Klatt said.

As Klatt reviewed the Wolverines' upcoming schedule, featuring matchups against No. 11 USC, No. 9 Oregon, and No. 3 Ohio State, he launched into an intense rant.

“I put them in my top 10, and they deserve to be in the top 10. The AP voters are terrible. They just move them up and down. I’m sorry if you have an AP vote and you’re listening to this, I love you, I love your passion for the sport, [but] give me a break with what you gave us in the AP Poll. That was terrible.”

In this week’s AP Poll, USC holds the No. 11 spot, while Miami and Tennessee made it into the top 10. Miami football is ranked No. 10, and Tennessee football is No. 7. However, Klatt feels that the Hurricanes and Volunteers are still not receiving the proper recognition from AP voters.

“Like Tennessee and USC are clearly two of the best top-10 teams in the country, and so that’s where they should be. And you don’t have them there. And I think that that’s garbage. Miami as well. Miami as well,” he continued.

Tennessee and USC cruising through Week 2

Tennessee’s No. 7 ranking is its highest in the AP Poll since 2022, when the Volunteers reached as high as No. 2. USC’s recent peak in the AP rankings also came in 2022, with the Trojans climbing to No. 4.

USC football opened the season with a statement win over then-No. 13 LSU football in Las Vegas, limiting the Tigers to just 113 rushing yards in a 27-20 victory. Quarterback Miller Moss has been leading the Trojans' offense efficiently, amassing 607 passing yards across two games, including a dominant 48-0 shutout against Utah State football.

Miami football appears to be the frontrunner for the ACC title, with Washington State transfer quarterback Cam Ward driving their success. Ward has tallied seven total touchdowns in dominant victories over Florida and Florida A&M. Meanwhile, the Miami defense has been impressive, conceding just 26 points in those games.

Tennessee football is recapturing its 2022 form, with Josh Heupel’s offense racking up 120 points in wins against Chattanooga and then-No. 24 North Carolina State. The Volunteers now rank among the top five teams in the nation for yards per game, averaging 589.0 yards.

While the AP Top 25 invites its share of critique, criticizing 63 voters for placing USC at No. 11 instead of No. 10 in Week 2 seems a bit excessive. Joel Klatt still praises USC, Miami, and Tennessee, arguing that they’re underrated in the AP rankings.