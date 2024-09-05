Week 1 is prime time for overreactions, and there isn't anything better to overreact to in college football than a Heisman Trophy list. Plenty of top Heisman contenders had big-time performances against top teams, and some fresh new names threw their names into the race in the season's first week.

Let's check on five guys who might be sneaking up the ranks for college football's most prestigious honor.

USC QB Miller Moss

USC quarterback Miller Moss had the stage all to himself on Sunday night in Las Vegas, and boy did he put on a show. In just his second career start, Moss completed 27 of 36 passes for 378 yards and one touchdown, including a late game-winning drive to give the Trojans a top-25 win over LSU. Moss's natural throwing ability was on full display as he displayed great timing, anticipation and ball placement throughout the night.

We know one thing about any USC quarterback: Lincoln Riley is going to put them in positions to succeed. On Sunday night, Moss proved that he can consistently execute in those situations, and the USC offense has a chance to be very good as a result. If they can ride that (and an improved defense) to 10 or more wins, Moss could garner serious consideration for the award.

Miami (FL) QB Cam Ward

Have you ever seen someone make their first start for a big-time program, in a hostile road environment, against a rival, and look as calm as Cam Ward did on Saturday? If so, I can't remember it. Ward was cool as a cucumber in The Swamp on Saturday afternoon as Miami steamrolled the Florida Gators 41-17 to save face for the ACC after a dismal weekend. Ward was as explosive as ever, completing 26 of 35 passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns.

The former Washington State star didn't even have to use his legs much against the Gators, running just three times for 33 yards. He will still toss in some ugly moments where he's a little too casual — his lone interception in the opener was a boneheaded one — but Ward is playing for a high-profile team in a conference that looks a whole lot weaker now than it did two weeks ago. Miami appears to be the best of the bunch in the ACC, and if they can get to 11 wins, then Ward should find himself in the Heisman conversation at the end of the season.

Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan

Potentially the best individual performance of week one came late on Saturday night from arguably the best wide receiver in America. Tetairoa McMillan was a nightmare for the New Mexico secondary to handle, catching 10 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns in a 61-39 win. The star junior repeatedly bailed the Wildcats out while their defense found their footing and prevented a monumental upset in Tucson.

All of McMillan's traits that NFL scouts salivate over were on display: ability to make plays down the field, fluid athleticism at his size and speed after the catch. His elite chemistry with Noah Fifita dating back to the duo's high school days was also clear to see. With Arizona now in the Big 12, the Wildcats could find themselves in a number of shootouts. If that's the case, McMillan has a chance to put up monster numbers and enter the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty

One of the most eye-popping box scores of the weekend came from Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. Wait, he ran for HOW many touchdowns?? If your number was six, you nailed it. The junior tailback found the end zone a whopping six times and was incredibly efficient on the ground, racking up 267 yards on just 20 carries. Jeanty's career day saved Boise State from a week one upset of their own, as they held off Georgia State 56-45.

Jeanty leads all of FBS college football in both rushing yards and touchdowns after the explosion, even over players who have played two games. Additionally, he could continue to see heavy usage in the offense week in and week out due to Boise State's uncertain quarterback situation. If Boise State ends up being one of the contenders for the Group of Five playoff spot, Jeanty could be right there in the Heisman Trophy conversation.

South Carolina EDGE Dylan Stewart

As a lover of defense, Stewart just had to make the list. It is an overreaction, after all. The true freshman was a game-wrecker on Saturday against Old Dominion, finishing with an absurd stat line in his first career college football game: four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Look, is South Carolina realistically going to be good enough for Stewart to make a Heisman Trophy push? No. The offense looked hideous, and they just snuck by Old Dominion 23-19 in a game they probably should have lost. But Stewart was mesmerizing to watch on Saturday, and quarterbacks will be running away from him all season long.