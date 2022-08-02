Joey Gallo gets lifeline with Dodgers trade after putrid Yankees stint

After one of the worst stints in New York Yankees history, the Bronx Bombers have successfully rid themselves of Joey Gallo in an MLB trade deadline deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. According to Pat Ragazzo of FanNation.com, the Dodgers are giving Gallo a much-needed lifeline, and in doing so will send right-handed pitcher Clayton Beeter to the Yankees.

Joey Gallo to Dodgers for Beeter per sources pending medical — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) August 2, 2022

The deal is believed to be pending a medical from both players, but should be finalized ahead of Tuesday night’s trade deadline.

Yankees fans have been hoping to see Gallo traded at the deadline this year, just one season after acquiring him from the Rangers. It’s easy to see why. Gallo has been abysmal since moving to the Bronx. This season he has been arguably the single worst player in MLB, slashing .159/.282/.339 with 12 home runs, 24 RBI, with just 37 hits across 82 games. Gallo has struck out 106 times this season, good for an appalling 38.8% strikeout rate.

It’s a solid return for the Yankees, too. Brian Cashman managed to somewhat replenish the farm system’s pitching talent by acquiring Beeter, who ranked as the Dodgers‘ No. 15 overall prospect. Considering just how atrocious Gallo was and the obvious desire of the Yankees to offload him, they could have done far worse in terms of a return.

The Dodgers will be hoping that Gallo can bounce back under new circumstances in LA. Having drawn the harsh criticism of Yankees fans for the past calendar year, Gallo openly admitted how difficult his stay in New York has been. It’s possible this trade gives him the confidence boost that will enable to him to re-emerge as one of the game’s premier sluggers, rather than a free strikeout for opposing pitchers.

It was clear that Gallo’s time in New York had reached its end, and this is a trade that could end up benefiting both sides in the end.