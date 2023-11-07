With the Reds not picking up Joey Votto's option for 2024, that now makes him a free agent. Could the Blue Jays be an option?

As of now, Joey Votto's time with the Cincinnati Reds has come to an end. It marks the conclusion of an illustrious 17-year career with a single team, a journey cut short due to the influx of youth within the Reds' ranks. With the Reds declining his $20 million option for the 2024 season, Votto, at 40 years old, is set to venture into free agency for the very first time in his storied career.

Undoubtedly, what Votto yearns for is a shot at a championship ring, the sole missing piece in his impressive resume. He boasts accolades such as a former NL MVP (2010), six-time All-Star, a Gold Glove recipient, and a career batting average of .294, complemented by 2,135 hits, 356 home runs, and 1,144 RBIs. However, his playoff experience with the Reds has been limited to just four appearances, participating in a mere 11 postseason games (per StatMuse)—a fact that surely gnaws at a player of his caliber.

“I want to play again … at least one more year,” Votto said during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show.

Which team fits best for Joey Votto?

The paramount question surrounding Votto is which team perceives value in him at this juncture of his career? Last season, he only managed to play in 65 games, largely due to his recovery from surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff and a torn biceps sustained in the preceding season. To compound matters, he suffered another injury, landing him on the injured list in late August of the 2023 season due to shoulder discomfort.

Votto's power has undeniably waned over the last two seasons as he grappled with these injuries. His statistics tell the story, with a .204/.317/.394 slash line and 25 home runs across 618 plate appearances from 2022 to 2023, spread over 156 games played.

So, the lingering questions remain: Is there room for a seemingly injury-prone first baseman, whose primary asset, his batting prowess, now appears diminished? Moreover, what are Joey Votto's own desires? Does he still aspire to play first base, and how many games does he realistically aim to feature in each year? Is he open to a role as a bench player? Let's explore some teams that might be willing to take a chance on Votto.

Cincinnati Reds

Can we really rule out a return to the Red? It seems very unlikely with the way the youth movement is going in Cincinnati with their talented infield. However, his veteran presence could benefit the team and provide valuable depth. Joey Votto is beloved by Cincy faithful, so, they sure wouldn't mind having him back.

Votto's connection to Toronto, his hometown, makes this an enticing option. Playing for the team he grew up cheering for as a kid would be a dream come true. Joining the Blue Jays would also potentially offer a chance to compete in the playoffs, aligning with Votto's pursuit of a championship. The challenge lies in finding a suitable position, as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. currently occupies first base. Votto might fit in as a designated hitter if the team addresses other positions. Could the veteran presence of Votto be the lone piece missing for this Blue Jays team that can't seem to get over the hump?

Seattle Mariners

The Mariners are seeking roster improvements without extravagant spending. Votto's veteran experience could prove invaluable in guiding their young team to the next level. While Ty France was their primary first baseman, Votto's arrival could create a role for him. The Mariners' creative approach to roster building aligns with the potential addition of a veteran leader like Votto. The question is, would Votto trust going to a team like the Mariners that has dealt with their own postseason woes similar to the Reds?

Houston Astros

Houston's experiment with veteran first baseman Jose Abreu had mixed results. Votto could form a natural platoon with Abreu, relieving each other's workload. Alternatively, Votto could serve as the primary designated hitter, allowing Yordan Alvarez to play left field. This move could bolster the Astros' lineup and reduce the pressure on Votto's defensive abilities. Of course, this will also all depend on what the new Astros manager — whoever that may be — will decide he wants for his team roster.

San Diego Padres

The Padres lack a clear solution at first base, and signing Joey Votto could strengthen their win-now approach. Votto's veteran presence and impressive skills could enhance the team's offensive capabilities, should he return back to his form prior the shoulder surgery. San Diego's emphasis on competing in 2024 aligns with Votto's desire to contribute to a playoff-contending team. But much like the Mariners, can Votto trust this team not to fail like they have consistently?

The Yankees often have a need for a left-handed hitter, and Votto could fill this role. The main challenge lies, like it does in most of these teams, is securing sufficient playing time for the 40-year-old, as Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton occupy similar positions. If the Yankees prioritize a left-handed hitting option, Votto's experience and power could provide a valuable addition to their lineup.