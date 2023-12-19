John Boyega has no interest in being the MCU's Kang after Jonathan Majors was dropped.

On the heels of Disney firing Jonathan Majors as the MCU's Kang, recasting rumors are running rampant. John Boyega, who starred in the recent Star Wars sequel trilogy, wants nothing to do with it.

He wants nothing to do with it

In an X exchange from November, a fan asked Boyega to have Anthony Mackie connect him with “whoever [is] in charge of recasting Kang.” This was a comment on a post with photos of Boyega hanging out with the MCU's Captain America.

A very simple, but effective response was given boy Boyega. It was a GIF of Donkey from Shrek shaking his head.

From the look of it, Boyega wouldn't touch the MCU's Kang role with a 10-foot pole. Whether it's due to not wanting to join another big franchise like Star Wars or simply not wanting to fill Majors' shoes, it doesn't seem like he'll be a candidate.

Since the Star Wars sequel trilogy ended, John Boyega has taken a variety of roles. He starred in Breaking and The Woman King in 2022. Earlier this year, he starred in They Cloned Tyrone.

Jonathan Majors was introduced into the MCU in 2021. Kang was first seen in the first season of Loki. Majors would once again play the role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It was clear that the plan was for Majors' Kang to be the next Thanos-level villain in the franchise.

But then came the allegations. In March 2023, Majors was arrested on assault, strangulation, and harassment charges. This immediately raised the question of what Disney/Marvel would do. They waited it out, but after the trial reached a verdict, they dropped him. Majors was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment. His sentencing will take place on February 6, 2024.

We'll see what the MCU does with Kang. It doesn't sound like Boyega will take on the role. But crazier things have happened.