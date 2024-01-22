John Boyega will play a young Denzel Washington in the Book of Eli prequel series.

Deadline is reporting that Boyega has joined the prequel series, which comes from the film's writer and executive producer, Gary Whitta. The Hughes Brothers, who directed the 2010 film, will also executive produce the series. Back in 2010, the film made over $150 million at the box office.

The new Book of Eli series is currently being shopped around. It does not currently have a home whether it be on TV or streaming.

The Book of Eli stars Denzel Washington as a nomad tasked with delivering a mysterious book across a post-apocalyptic country. Gary Oldman, Mila Kunis, and Ray Stevenson also starred in the film. Now, it's Boyega's turn to take on the role. The new series will take place 30 years prior to the events of the film.

John Boyega is most known for his role in the recent Star Wars sequel trilogy. In those films, he played Finn. His last live-action appearance as the character was in 2019's Rise of Skywalker.

Some of his other film credits include The Circle, Detroit, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Breaking, The Woman King, and They Cloned Tyrone. He also starred in one of Steve McQueen's Small Axe anthology films, Red, White and Blue.

It has been a long time since The Book of Eli premiered in theaters. It's not the first Washington-led project to get a TV adaptation — see, The Equalizer, which was the second reboot of the franchise — and it will be interesting to see what Boyega brings to the role. He's recently given career-best performances in the likes of Small Axe and Breaking. Perhaps that will continue.