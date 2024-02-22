John Cena has joined OnlyFans ahead of the premiere of his new film, Ricky Stanicky.
That's right, Cena is now on the subscription service as his character. It is a free subscription, and over five thousand users have subscribed.
“You've found the verified OnlyFans account for Ricky Stanicky; renowned impersonator, philanthropist, investment banker, socialite, cancer survivor and method actor,” the bio reads. “Subscribe to get SPICY pics and vids! 🥵”
John Cena first gained notoriety as a part of the WWE. He was the face of the company for over a decade before transitioning to Hollywood as an actor.
Early in his acting career, Cena starred in WWE films like The Marine and 12 Rounds. He'd go on by having roles in Legendary and Fred: The Movie. In 2015, he appeared in several high-profile films, Trainwreck, Sisters, and Daddy's Home.
Since 2018, Cena has become a bigger star with roles in Blockers and Bumblebee. He'd go on to star in the likes of Playing with Fire, Dolittle, F9, The Suicide Squad, and Vacation Friends.
2023 was a big year for Cena. He starred in Fast X, Barbie, Hidden Strike, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Vacation Friends, and Freelance. This year, he starred in Argylle.
Ricky Stanicky
Ricky Stanicky is a new comedy film from Peter Farelly (Dumb and Dummer). Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler, Andrew Santino, and William H. Macy star in the film. The titular character is the name of an imaginary character created by three childhood friends. They use it to get out of trouble for decades. However, one of their partners eventually wants to meet him, and they find a cover artist and washed-up actor (Cena) to bring him to life.