For the first time in many years, John Elway no longer holds a formal position with the Denver Broncos.

Elway recently made the decision to step away from his consulting role, a position he has held for the past year.

Elway and CEO Greg Penner met up in the offseason to have a discussion regarding his position. The contract for Elway’s position was only for one year, but instead of signing another contract, Elway made the decision to step down from his position amicably.

Even though he is stepping down from his consultant role, Elway expressed to Penner and GM George Paton that he will always be an available resource.

“I’ve enjoyed the relationship with the Broncos for a long, long time,’’ Elways said in an interview with 9News Denver. “I told Greg I’d be happy to be a resource for him and help in any way that I can. I just wanted the flexibility. They’re in great hands. I still plan on being around to watch and be a resource for Greg or George if I can.’’

This doesn’t signal the end of Elway’s involvement with the franchise in any way. He just will not have a formal job title with the Broncos.

“I’ve been with the Denver Broncos for so long that it was nice to have some sort of connection which is what I wanted,” Elway continued. “I didn’t want an obligation. I’m getting a little older, I want to be able to do some things I haven’t done. I’m ready to have a flexible schedule. If there’s something I can help them with I’d do that.”