Just before the re-release of Taylor Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version), John Mayer seemingly hinted to Swifties to take it easy on him. With the damning Dear John song on the track, accusing the singer of messing with a teenager in his thirties, he really wanted to remind them to “be kind.” Especially with all the online bullying he's been facing, per Us Weekly.

Before Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) dropped on July 7, the singer-songwriter posted a message to Instagram, with an underlying meaning (potentially). John Mayer shared a carousel of photos from his recent concerts in Colorado, but it was the final photo that garnered attention from Swifties.

“The afterglow is still shining bright,” Mayer wrote in the caption, which included a snap taken from the crowd of the words “Please Be Kind” written in purple lights in the sky.

“Speak not💜💜💜 stream speak now (taylor’s version),” one Swiftie commented, while another teased, “Would’ve could’ve should’ve turned ur comments off💜.”

Taylor Swift, now 33, briefly dated Mayer after they collaborated on his 2009 song “Half of My Heart.” When they were linked, Swift was 19 and Mayer was 32. So with the 2010 release of Dear John, and the lyrics “Don’t you think I was too young to be messed with?” people immediately jumped on Mayer.

Mayer said the song made him “feel terrible.” He “didn’t deserve” to be the target, adding, “I’m pretty good at taking accountability now, and I never did anything to deserve that. It was a really lousy thing for her to do.”

But he's not the only one asking for Swifties to take it easy on him. During her Eras Tour stop in Minneapolis, Swift performed Dear John. At the performance of the song, she requested they calm down with the hate. So far, it hasn't worked out.