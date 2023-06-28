Years ago, when Taylor Swift was 19 years old, she dated John Mayer, who was 31 at the time. After their break up, the Swift song Dear John came out about their infamous split. No one has forgotten that, and the issue has been resurfaced with Swift's pleads to leave Mayer be. But Swifties haven't been, per TMZ.

During her recent Eras Tour stop in Minneapolis, Taylor Swift performed her hit Dear John. At the performance of the song, she asked Swifties to take it easy on the Half of My Heart singer. Swift knew it was easy to take shots at the singer as that's what the song does. But she requested they didn't. So far, it hasn't worked out.

Instead, Swifites are going after John Mayer on social media, with no sign of stopping. Some of his Instagram posts are flooded with negative comments. They even blame Mayer for Swift calling for the cease fire. The fans are outraged on her behalf. Fans take issue with the inherent grooming Mayer forced upon a young Swift.

On TikTok, Swifties are posting videos of themselves saying how they are going to go against Swift's wishes. They promise to cyberbully Mayer. Even Twitter isn't safe.

As for the song Dear John, Mayer told Rolling Stone in the past that the song is “humiliating,” and he's even called it “cheap songwriting” and a “lousy thing for her to do.”

The chorus of the song goes:

Dear John, I see it all now that you're gone

Don't you think I was too young to be messed with?

The girl in the dress, cried the whole way home