John Stamos isn’t ashamed to admit he’s a Disney adult, and he’s got a certain Barbie actor to thank. On Keke Palmer’s podcast, This Is Keke Palmer, Stamos revealed he has Ryan Gosling to thank for making him feel less awkward as such a big fan of the theme parks and franchise, per People.

“Six or seven years ago, I was like, man, I gotta shed this Disney thing, [because] who’s gonna take me seriously with the Mickey Mouse stuff? I’ve gotta distance myself from it,” the actor told Palmer.

It all changed when he saw Ryan Gosling at a dinner in the parks as well. “He’s like, ‘You’re a Disney fan, aren’t you?’ ” Stamos said. “I say yeah. He goes, ‘I’m obsessed. I’m a Disney adult; I go there by myself. I wear headphones. I go on rides. I have a mixtape.’ ”

“I go, ‘Yeah, me too. I’m a Disney guy too.’ So that kind of turned the corner for me,” John Stamos admitted.

It must’ve been a huge turning point because Stamos even got engaged and honeymooned at Disney Parks with his wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos. They’ve got the photos to prove it too, even snapping a selfie in bride and groom mouse ears. Without that embracing the Disney adult within, he might’ve gone somewhere else.

Now his kid’s in on it too. Their five year old son Billy is becoming “a Disney kid,” Stamos told People in 2021. It’s easy for a child to love similar things to their parents, especially when the franchise was created for children.

“We took him [to the Disney parks] a bunch [when he was younger],” he said. “I think he went there when he wasn’t even a year old yet because I was working down there and we all went.”