John Stamos dished on the Full House experience to the former Glee stars, Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz, on their podcast. He admitted that he was angry with Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen’s decision to skip out on the reboot Fuller House. Although, they’re all good now, per TMZ.

“When I did Fuller House, they didn’t want to come back and I was angry for a minute, and that got out,” Stamos said.

He continued, citing the rumors that Mary Kate and Ashley hated their time on the show as the character Michelle. It wasn’t true, according to Stamos. “But they said, ‘We loved our childhood. We loved being with you. We miss Bob [Saget].'” Perhaps they were busy with their career in fashion.

After Full House ended, he and the rest of the cast didn’t keep in close touch. It’s not easy when you’re not around each other all the time. However, after the death of Bob Saget, the three have “stayed very close.” Stamos admitted that he might’ve been able to get the twins to revive their role by talking to them personally. But he didn’t.

When Fuller House was first launching, according to Stamos, Mary Kate was somewhat interested and wanted him to try to convince Ashley. Ashley was wearier of getting back into acting. But Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen also claimed they never heard an official response about the reboot anyway.

Ultimately, John Stamos was upset with the lack of communication and their choice not to revive their role. However, that’s in the past now, because he’s got nothing but love for them.