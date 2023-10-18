In a candid revelation, actor John Stamos opened up about his feelings during his divorce from Rebecca Romijn, comparing his ex-wife to “the devil.” The “Full House” star admitted that he “just hated her” during their divorce, and it took a significant toll on his life, PageSix reports.

Stamos and Romijn, who were married for five years, separated in 2004 and finalized their divorce in 2005. Reflecting on their breakup, Stamos described it as “shattering” and confessed that he was shattered for a prolonged period.

The actor's upcoming memoir, titled “If You Would Have Told Me,” delves into the ups and downs of his relationship with Romijn and the aftermath of their divorce. He acknowledged that writing about his first marriage was “really difficult,” especially when revisiting his feelings at the time.

Stamos shared his perspective on the marriage's disintegration, saying, “In my mind back then, she was the Devil, and I just hated her.” He further explained how this animosity affected his life, leading to a period of hatred.

However, as he gained more insight into the situation, Stamos recognized that he played a part in their divorce. He realized that his perception of Romijn leaving him was linked to the difference in their career trajectories at the time. Stamos's career was not going as well as Romijn's, leading him to feel that she left him due to his professional struggles.

Stamos also admitted to turning to drinking as a way to cope after their divorce. However, he has since gotten sober and moved on with his life. He married Caitlin McHugh in 2018, and they welcomed a son named Billy.

Through his memoir, Stamos provides an intimate look at his experiences and the emotional journey he went through during and after his divorce from Rebecca Romijn.