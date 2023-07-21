John Stamos, beloved for his role as Uncle Jesse in Full House, recently revealed that he initially hated the show. In a candid interview on “Hot Ones,” the actor admitted that his early experience with the series wasn't as positive as his later love for it, according to the NYPost.

During a table read for the show, young co-star Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie, stole the spotlight with her lines, leaving the audience in stitches. Stamos, who was the star of the show, recalled the moment, saying, “I was coming off of ‘General Hospital,' and all the mothers were like (gestures fawning over him),” but when the table read began, Sweetin's performance took everyone by surprise. “People are dying laughing, I mean screaming. I was like, ‘What's happening here?'” he shared.

Feeling overshadowed and misled about the nature of the show, Stamos immediately called his agent and exclaimed, “Get me the f*** off this show!” The actor revealed that Full House was initially pitched to him as “Bosom Buddies” with “a couple of kids in the background,” referring to the 1980s sitcom starring Tom Hanks and Peter Scolari, where they pretend to be women to live in an affordable one-bedroom apartment.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, Stamos soon realized that Full House was actually meant to be more family-friendly. As the casting process continued, he noticed they were giving great attention to finding the right child actors. During the table read, his worries deepened as the audience erupted in laughter at Sweetin's performance, overshadowing his own lines. “I was slinking into my chair, you couldn't even hear my lines, they were laughing so hard at her,” he recalled.

Despite his initial reservations, Stamos eventually grew to love the show and embraced his iconic role as Uncle Jesse. Full House went on to become a beloved family sitcom that left a lasting impact on audiences around the world.