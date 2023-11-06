One of the franchise's producers is 'confident' that a John Wick 5 will happen. The fourth Keanu Reeves-led film came out earlier this year.

Producer believes it will happen

Warning: Spoilers for Chapter 4 ahead

One of the John Wick franchise producers, Basil Iwanyk, is very confident that a fifth movie will happen and made that clear to ScreenRant. Even if the fourth film seemingly killed off the titular character.

“So I think that what I love about the end of John Wick 4 is, if this means that there's never another John Wick movie, it's a nice elegant way of ending it, right? If there is another John Wick movie, which I do believe there will be, we don't know what it is yet, but I do believe,” he said. “I do feel like it will be a completely other book. If these movies were four chapters, you kind of blame it on the metaphor. The next John Wick will be another book. It won't be like six months later from John Wick 4.”

It remains to be seen if Lionsgate will green-light another film. The story of the fourth, as Iwanyk noted, is a bookend for the character. But money speaks, and the fourth installment was the highest-grossing entry in the entire series, making $432.7 million worldwide.

Even if a fifth film is all but guaranteed for Iwanyk, they still have to get Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski to come back. The actor-director duo has been pivotal to the success of the first four films. If there isn't a fifth film, a spin-off film, titled Ballerina, is coming and stars Ana de Armas. Reeves is set to appear as his iconic assassin. A series, The Continental, came out on Peacock earlier this fall.