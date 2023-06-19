It's no secret that John Wick (Keanu Reeves) kills a lot of people in each of his films. However, Chapter 4 has upped the ante as the kill count has been revealed and it blows the previous record out of the water.

According to Allouttabubblegum, John Wick kills 151 people in his fourth outing. A compilation can be found here, but this figure blows the previous franchise record of 128 out of the water by a good bit.

In the first John Wick film, the titular character kills 77 people. That number jumps up by 51 in Chapter 2 (128) before dipping back down in Chapter 3 — Parabellum with 94 kills. Prior to Chapter 4, John Wick's kill count was up to 299; the latest film will push that total to 450. These figures were provided by GeekTyrant.

Bear in mind, Chapter 4 was nearly three hours long at 169 minutes (Chapter 2 was only 122 minutes), so the kills-per-minute were down in the fourth outing despite how constant John Wick mowing through nameless goons could feel. The fourth film followed the titular character as he seeks revenge against the High Table once again. In his way are the likes of Caine (Donnie Yen) and Marquis Vincent Bisset de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård).

While the ending of Chapter 4 did feel like a natural endpoint for John Wick, money speaks and the fourth film is the highest-grossing entry in the series by a wide margin; grossing $427.8 million during its theatrical run. The film also broke the franchise record for highest domestic opening by grossing $73.8 million during its opening weekend in March.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital platforms now.