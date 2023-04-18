Well, that was fast. Channel 4 has announced a Johnny Depp, Amber Heard documentary series coming soon during an announcement of their upcoming slate.

The Channel 4 documentary series, Depp V Heard (working title), is being billed as the first “in-depth” look at the defamation trial from last year. The series will consist of three parts and will be directed by Emma Cooper (Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes). The series will be produced by production companies Bitachon365 and Empress Films. According to Channel 4, the documentary series will blend courtroom footage along with news sources, existing interview footage, and user-generated content.

This won’t mark the first time that the infamous trial is being used for entertainment. Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, a Tubi original, was released last fall and dramatized the trial. It may have been a nice publicity stunt and an example of a company taking advantage of trending news, but it received very little fanfare and attention beyond the trailer drop. Hopefully, Depp V Heard will provide actual insight into what went down inside of those court hearings.

Johnny Depp won the trial a year ago over his ex-spouse Amber Heard. The trail ran from April 11 to June 1 of last year, but the talk about their developments has dominated pop culture for years now.

Things are looking up, however, as Depp’s new film, Jeanne du Barry, will be premiering at Cannes next month. Meanwhile, Heard is still slated to appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel to 2018’s Aquaman, and also has a film titled In the Fire in post-production.