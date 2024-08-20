Todd Phillips is pushing the boundaries of conventional filmmaking with Joker: Folie à Deux, taking the sequel to new, unexpected heights, Combicbook reports. As if the idea of a Joker musical wasn't audacious enough, Phillips has introduced another layer of surreal creativity: an animated sequence inspired by classic Looney Tunes. According to Variety, the film will feature a cartoon sequence crafted by Sylvain Chomet, the animator behind The Triplets of Belleville. This quirky, variety show-inspired segment will showcase Joker and Harley Quinn in a twisted parody reminiscent of Sonny and Cher, adding a bizarre yet intriguing twist to the film’s narrative.

The decision to incorporate musical elements and an animated sequence stems from an earlier concept that Phillips and his team had considered—a Broadway adaptation of the Joker story. Though the idea of a stage show was eventually shelved due to practical challenges and the pandemic, it laid the groundwork for the film's current direction. Phillips aims to create a film that feels like “it was made by crazy people,” reflecting his desire to blend chaos and creativity in unexpected ways.

Musical Madness and Star Power

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to be a “jukebox musical,” featuring at least 15 reinterpretations of iconic songs. This musical direction is a far cry from the grim, dramatic tone of the original Joker, which starred Joaquin Phoenix as the disturbed comedian Arthur Fleck. Returning for the sequel, Phoenix will be joined by Lady Gaga, who plays Harley Quinn. Their dynamic will likely drive much of the film’s narrative, especially within the confines of Arkham Asylum, where Arthur meets Harleen Frances Quinzel.

The sequel also boasts a strong supporting cast, including Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey. Zazie Beetz reprises her role as Sophie Dumond, Arthur’s love interest from the first film. While specific plot details remain under wraps, the trailer suggests that the film will delve deeper into the chaos Arthur and Harley unleash upon Gotham City.

With its innovative blend of music, animation, and dark humor, Joker: Folie à Deux promises to be a unique cinematic experience, defying expectations and setting a new precedent for superhero sequels.