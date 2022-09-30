Jon Bon Jovi is a popular singer, actor, and record producer. He founded the band Bon Jovi, with hit songs including Livin’ on a Prayer, Runaway, Always, and many more. Bon Jovi has also won one Grammy Award and one Golden Globe. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jon Bon Jovi’s net worth in 2022.

Jon Bon Jovi’s net worth in 2022 (estimate): $410 million

Jon Bon Jovi’s net worth in 2022 is $410 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Jon Bon Jovi was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. At a young age, Bon Jovi already sparked an interest in music. In fact, he learned how to play the guitar and piano at only 13 years old. It was also during this time that Bon Jovi formed his first band, Raze. He studied at St. Joseph High School before transferring to Sayreville War Memorial High School.

After graduating high school, Bon Jovi enrolled at Camden County and took up a business degree. However, he eventually called it quits. As early as 16 years old, Bon Jovi started his music career. With friend David Bryan, Bon Jovi formed the band Atlantic City Expressway as they performed in various clubs. Aside from Atlantic City Expressway, he also formed other bands such as The Rest and John Bongiovi And the Wild Ones.

It was also during his teenage years that he was able to do his first professional recording. With the help of his cousin, Tony Bongiovi, Bon Jovi was recommended to record the song R2-D2 We Wish You a Merry Christmas. The track was part of the Star Wars Christmas Album.

Bon Jovi, the band, formed in 1983. They made waves when the band released their first hit song Runaway, which Jon Bon Jovi had recorded several years earlier. After several radio stations declined their request, a DJ finally decided to play the song, which served as Bon Jovi’s breakthrough in the musical landscape. The song reached the Top 40.

Although the song Runaway gained attention, Bon Jovi and his bandmates continued to struggle financially and survived from live performances. Eventually, Mercury Records would eventually sign Bon Jovi to a recording deal. In 1986, Bon Jovi’s third album emerged as a global hit. This third album, Slippery When Wet, would go on to sell 16.9 million copies with 13.3 million coming from the United States alone.

With the success of Slippery When Wet, Bon Jovi released another hit two years later with New Jersey. The album sold 19 million copies worldwide, which serves as Bon Jovi’s best-selling album. Moreover, New Jersey has been certified seven times Platinum by the RIAA.

Fast forward to today, Jon Bon Jovi has accumulated 15 studio albums, five compilations, and three live albums with his band, with over 130 million album copies around the world. Some of his other notable albums include Keep the Faith, The Circle, These Days, Crush, and many more. Moreover, Bon Jovi has also released two solo albums, Blaze of Glory and Destination Anywhere, plus one live album and two compilations.

Apart from album sales, Bon Jovi and his bandmates make a lot of money from world tours. Based on sources, the group can gross at least $100 million in a touring year. In 2013 alone, the tour grossed $260 million and sold out. Personally for Jon Bon Jovi, in 2019, he reportedly earned a rough estimate of $40 million.

Whether as a solo artist or performing with the band, Jon Bon Jovi has thrived on stage. Bon Jovi has won one Grammy, a Golden Globe, American Music Award, and BRIT Award. On top of these awards, Bon Jovi was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, UK Music Hall of Fame, and U.S. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009, 2006, and 2018, respectively.

Aside from making his mark as an iconic singer and songwriter, Bon Jovi also carved out an acting career. He has appeared in TV shows such as Number One!, Las Vegas, The West Wing, Ally McBeal, Sex and the City, and more. On the big screen, Bon Jovi has appeared in Homegrown, Moonlight and Valentino, U-571, Pucked, and more.

While Bon Jovi has spent most of his career in the entertainment industry, he also has a major interest in sports, particularly football. In fact, the rock star served as the founder and owner of the Philadelphia Soul in 2004, which played in the Arena Football League. Bon Jovi also expressed interest in becoming an owner of an NFL team, as he made moves involving the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills in 2011 and 2014, respectively. Unfortunately, as of this writing, the rock star has yet to successfully own a team in the NFL.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jon Bon Jovi’s net worth in 2022?